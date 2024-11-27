ETV Bharat / entertainment

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Other Cast Pose Together As Film Enters Final Schedule

Hyderabad: The excitement for Housefull 5 is at its peak as the film nears the completion of its production. On Wednesday, production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a group photo of the star-studded cast on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their glamorous on-screen avatars.

Akshay Kumar, in a white vest, brown cargo pants, and stylish sunglasses, exuded his signature charm. Abhishek Bachchan looked suave in a colourful, full-sleeved shirt, while Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled in a chic short dress. Adding more star power, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff rocked all-black ensembles, showcasing their timeless style.

The ensemble cast also features Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to hit theatres on June 6, 2025.