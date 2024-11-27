ETV Bharat / entertainment

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Other Cast Pose Together As Film Enters Final Schedule

The Housefull 5 cast, including Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, posed together as they completed the film's final schedule.

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Other Cast Pose Together As Film Enters Final Schedule
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Other Cast Pose Together As Film Enters Final Schedule (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: The excitement for Housefull 5 is at its peak as the film nears the completion of its production. On Wednesday, production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a group photo of the star-studded cast on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their glamorous on-screen avatars.

Akshay Kumar, in a white vest, brown cargo pants, and stylish sunglasses, exuded his signature charm. Abhishek Bachchan looked suave in a colourful, full-sleeved shirt, while Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled in a chic short dress. Adding more star power, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff rocked all-black ensembles, showcasing their timeless style.

The ensemble cast also features Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to hit theatres on June 6, 2025.

This fifth instalment marks a historic milestone as the first Indian film franchise to reach five parts. The franchise began in 2010 with the original Housefull, followed by hits like Housefull 2 in 2012, Housefull 3 in 2016, and Housefull 4 in 2019. Each instalment brought a unique mix of comedy, drama, and glamour, with changing directors adding fresh perspectives.

With its all-star cast and high expectations, Housefull 5 promises to be an unforgettable addition to Bollywood's most successful comedy franchise.

READ MORE

  1. Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar For 'Housefull 5', Reunites With Sajid Nadiadwala
  2. Dharmendra Fractures Ankle, Concerns Arise Among Fans Over Now-Deleted Picture
  3. Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 delayed; release date pushed due to pending VFX work

Hyderabad: The excitement for Housefull 5 is at its peak as the film nears the completion of its production. On Wednesday, production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a group photo of the star-studded cast on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their glamorous on-screen avatars.

Akshay Kumar, in a white vest, brown cargo pants, and stylish sunglasses, exuded his signature charm. Abhishek Bachchan looked suave in a colourful, full-sleeved shirt, while Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled in a chic short dress. Adding more star power, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff rocked all-black ensembles, showcasing their timeless style.

The ensemble cast also features Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to hit theatres on June 6, 2025.

This fifth instalment marks a historic milestone as the first Indian film franchise to reach five parts. The franchise began in 2010 with the original Housefull, followed by hits like Housefull 2 in 2012, Housefull 3 in 2016, and Housefull 4 in 2019. Each instalment brought a unique mix of comedy, drama, and glamour, with changing directors adding fresh perspectives.

With its all-star cast and high expectations, Housefull 5 promises to be an unforgettable addition to Bollywood's most successful comedy franchise.

READ MORE

  1. Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar For 'Housefull 5', Reunites With Sajid Nadiadwala
  2. Dharmendra Fractures Ankle, Concerns Arise Among Fans Over Now-Deleted Picture
  3. Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 delayed; release date pushed due to pending VFX work

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOUSEFULL 5ABOUT HOUSEFULL 5AKSHAY KUMARJACQUELINE FERNANDEZHOUSEFULL 5 CAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.