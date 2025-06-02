Housefull 5 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar Starrer Gears Up For A Strong Opening, Mints Over Rs 4 Crore

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise is set to hit theatres on June 6, and early indicators suggest that the film is poised for a strong box office opening. Housefull 5 has already created a buzz among moviegoers with its star-studded cast, engaging promotional campaigns, and the franchise's legacy of delivering laughter-packed entertainment.
According to early figures from industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 is off to a solid start in advance ticket sales. To date, it has earned Rs 4.28 crore in advance ticket sales, including blocked seats, in India. So far, over 33,760 tickets have been sold for more than 8,110 shows in the Hindi 2D format.
The film is releasing in two versions: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. Both versions are rated U/A 16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), after a series of recommended changes were made. Both versions will be released with the same run time of 2 hours, 45 minutes, and 48 seconds.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 brings back franchise regulars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, who were previously seen together in Housefull 3. The ensemble cast also features Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.
It also has a stacked list of female roles. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma will all be appearing in this film.
With its massive ensemble cast and a strong box-office track record, the Housefull franchise is set to continue its winning streak with Housefull 5. The excitement now builds toward June 6, promising yet another comedy-filled ride in the Housefull universe.
