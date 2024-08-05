End of Most Boring Season of Entire Saga: House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Leaves Fans Disappointed

Hyderabad: As House of the Dragon Season 2 wraps up, fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their mixed feelings about the finale. The episode ended on an ambiguous note, leaving many viewers disappointed. It concludes on a cliffhanger hinting at a major season 3 of the historic saga.

Taking to X, a fan reflected on the series’ progression, noting, "And so, I feel like I wasn't as frustrated as most people because from the way things were going, I was expecting a kind of lame ending...But it's still kind of sad. #HouseOfTheDragon1 >>>>>>>>>>>>> #HouseOfTheDragons2. Season 1 episode 9 alone blows this one out of the water."

Another one added that in season 1, particularly from episode 6, the bar is set high, which the current season struggled to reach. The X post in another language reads: "The truth is, from the sixth episode the first season is great, the last three are a beast and I think that #HouseOfTheDragonS2 until the fourth is very good (except for some parts of 3) but it falls flat... It is saved by a few plots and characters."

Another fan critical of the season's pacing, stated, "The end of the most boring season of the entire saga!!!! Not even close to Game of Thrones... #HouseOfTheDragons2." This sentiment was echoed by another fan who commented, "As much as I love this season, the setup may have taken a tad too long. I'm ready for action, for war. What a way to end. #HouseOfThedragonS2."

Despite the criticism, some praised certain elements of the show. One highlight was the portrayal of Daemon, with a fan noting, "The role of Damon is very good. The ghost haunts the whole season and never ends." However, they also criticized the overall pacing as a "waste of time." Others found the season’s latter half to be a letdown compared to earlier episodes.

Overall, while the finale promised future conflict, the lack of action left many fans wanting more. As anticipation builds for the next season, viewers are hopeful that the series will deliver on its dramatic potential.