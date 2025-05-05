'House Arrest' Host Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape Amid Severe Backlash Against OTT Show's 'Vulgar Content'

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan, already under severe criticism for alleged vulgar content in the OTT show 'House Arrest', has now been booked on charges of rape following a woman's complaint. According to police sources, a manhunt has been launched and Khan could be arrested any moment.
The complainant, a 30-year-old actress, has alleged that Khan raped her on the pretext of offering her work on the same show, which streams on the Ullu app. In her complaint, she alleged that Ajaz Khan proposed to her during the shooting of this show and later went to meet her at her house where Khan sexually assaulted her against her will. Based on the complaint, Mumbai's Charkop police registered a case under sections 64, 64(2M), 69, 74 of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace him, said a senior police official.
Meanwhile, a separate case has been registered at Amboli Police Station in Andheri after organisers of OTT show 'House Arrest' were accused of spreading obscenity in the society. Acting on the complaint lodged by a Bajrang Dal activist, Mumbai Police registered a case against the OTT app 'Ullu' along with show's host Ajaz Khan, show producer and other office bearers associated with the Ullu app, under sections 296, 3(5), IT sections 67,67(a) and sections 4,6 and 7 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
"Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist of Bajrang Dal, that the show is promoting obscene content, police registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of the web show 'House Arrest' and other persons from Ullu app," a senior official of Amboli police station had said.
Following severe backlash after two sequences from the reality show 'House Arrest' went viral on social media, Ullu App reportedly removed the show from its platform. Further investigation into the matter is underway.