'Hopefully Will Make It out Alive': Janhvi Kapoor Dives into Warning Zone in Devara BTS - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her latest song Chuttamale, also known as Dheere Dheere in Hindi. The track features Jr NTR and is part of the film Devara, which marks Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut. The film hit theaters on September 27, 2024, and has been making waves at the box office.

In her post, Janhvi cheekily questioned, "Too late for some #Chuttamale BTS? I think not 😬😊," giving fans a glimpse into the filming of the song with a dangerous experience involved. The video highlights her adventurous spirit as she dives into jellyfish-infested waters for the shoot, showcasing the challenges faced during filming.The actor shared a streak of videos and pictures as she prepared herself for the shoot. In one of the slides, she could be heard saying, "hopefully will make it out alive," showing a warning sign on the beach, which read: "Warning. Beware of the Jellyfish."

The film completed its 14 days in the theatres on Friday. Since its release, Devara has enjoyed strong box office performance, earning around Rs 260.85 crore across all languages. However, with the recent release of Joker 2 and Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, competition is heating up. The film earned Rs 4 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3.50 crore on Thursday, marking a decline after opening at Rs 82.5 crore. One of the major reasons for the decline in collections can be attributed to the ongoing Navratri festivities.