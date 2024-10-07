'He Dances Like Michael Jackson, Fights Like Bruce Lee': Ranveer Singh Lauds His 'Man Crush' Tiger Shroff At Singham Again Trailer Launch - Watch

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming film Singham Again was unveiled today, October 7. The trailer launch, which saw the film's leading stars, was nothing less than a grand event, capturing significant media attention. Among the most noteworthy moments was Ranveer Singh praising his co-star Tiger Shroff, whom he affectionately referred to as his 'man crush'. The atmosphere was electric as fans filled the venue, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars and witness the launch of what promises to be a blockbuster film.

During the event, Ranveer Singh didn't hold back in expressing his admiration for Tiger Shroff. He praised the actor's extraordinary talent, stating, "The first time sharing screen space with my man crush. The wonder boy, I'm a huge fan of him." Singh emphasised Tiger's unique skill set, comparing his dancing prowess to that of Michael Jackson and his fighting abilities to Bruce Lee. "There is nobody as special as Tiger, especially as skilled as him. I'm a huge fan and I am hugely honoured, my brother, to be sharing screen space with you," he added, showcasing the camaraderie between the two actors.

Ranveer Singh Lauds Tiger Shroff At Singham Again Trailer Launch (Video Source: PTI)

Singham Again is the highly awaited sequel in the popular Singham franchise, continuing the legacy of the formidable cop, Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film promises to deliver a thrilling mix of action, drama, and entertainment. Apart from Ajay, Tiger, and Ranveer, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. With its engaging storyline and high-octane action sequences, Singham Again is set to hit theatres on November 1, and fans can hardly contain their excitement for this star-studded showdown.