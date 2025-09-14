Cocktail 2: Homi Adajania Teases Kriti Sanon's Look, Actor Reacts With Witty Post
Filmmaker Homi Adajania teased Kriti Sanon's first look from Cocktail 2 on Instagram. Kriti reacted humorously to the director's post.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The sequel to Cocktail has officially gone on floors, and the enthusiasm of fans is already sky-high. Cocktail 2, helmed by Homi Adajania, features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles. Since the announcement, film buffs have been eagerly waiting for news on the making of the film. Now, director Homi Adajania has piqued interest even more by releasing a picture of Kriti Sanon from the sets.
Taking to Instagram Story, Adajania shared a picture of Kriti Sanon dressed in a crochet top paired with white denim shorts. Alongside the image, he wrote, "Of dinners and sinners. #Cocktail2." The filmmaker also tagged Kriti in his post, giving fans a first glimpse of her possible look from the film. Though there has been no official confirmation, many speculate that this is indeed Sanon's character look in Cocktail 2.
Kriti Sanon quickly reshared the story and wrote, "Dinners you're loving cos you get to eat more when your actor is on a diet! God is watching! #Cocktail2." The banter made fans smile, while also hinting that the actress is currently following a strict diet plan for her role.
The sequel is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, with the script penned by Luv Ranjan. While the makers are keeping the storyline tightly under wraps, Cocktail 2 is expected to retain the blend of romance and comedy that made the original 2012 film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, a cult favourite. The production team is reportedly targeting a theatrical release in the second half of 2026.
Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has a packed slate ahead. She will next be seen opposite Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein. Additionally, buzz suggests she may play a pivotal role in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.
READ MORE
Tere Ishk Mein: Kriti Sanon And Dhanush's Love Story Begins With Tragic Undertones; Film's Release Date Out