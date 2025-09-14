ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2: Homi Adajania Teases Kriti Sanon's Look, Actor Reacts With Witty Post

Hyderabad: The sequel to Cocktail has officially gone on floors, and the enthusiasm of fans is already sky-high. Cocktail 2, helmed by Homi Adajania, features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles. Since the announcement, film buffs have been eagerly waiting for news on the making of the film. Now, director Homi Adajania has piqued interest even more by releasing a picture of Kriti Sanon from the sets.

Taking to Instagram Story, Adajania shared a picture of Kriti Sanon dressed in a crochet top paired with white denim shorts. Alongside the image, he wrote, "Of dinners and sinners. #Cocktail2." The filmmaker also tagged Kriti in his post, giving fans a first glimpse of her possible look from the film. Though there has been no official confirmation, many speculate that this is indeed Sanon's character look in Cocktail 2.