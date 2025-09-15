ETV Bharat / entertainment

Homebound Triumphs At TIFF: Vishal Jethwa's Inspiring Journey From Humble Beginnings To Global Spotlight

Hyderabad: Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has continued its triumphant run on the global festival circuit. After a thunderous reception at Cannes earlier this year, the film won the second runner-up spot for the International People's Choice Award at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Produced by Dharma Productions, it is set to release in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025.

A Standing Ovation At Cannes

Before TIFF, Homebound premiered in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It received a nine-minute-long standing ovation, a moment that marked a turning point for both Ghaywan and his cast. International audiences and filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, applauded the film's raw storytelling.

For Vishal Jethwa, who plays one of the leads, Cannes was not just about recognition but also about overcoming fear. He later admitted that he was nervous about presenting himself on such a global stage, worried about his English fluency and feeling like an outsider. "I was scared about how I would present myself in front of everyone. I even thought about backing out," he confessed. But encouragement from friends and family gave him confidence. "I was wearing my confidence before I wore my attire. That's why, when I got there, I was enjoying myself. I had nothing to lose," he added.

TIFF Recognition

At TIFF, the film once again connected with audiences. Vishal described the Toronto screening as a "dream." before heading to Toronto, he had said: "It feels amazing to be in the spotlight for Homebound. Cannes gave us an overwhelming response, and I feel truly grateful for the love and appreciation we received there. To now be heading to Toronto is a dream. I really hope the audience at TIFF embraces the film with the same warmth."

The hope was realised when Homebound emerged as the second runner-up for the International People's Choice Award, following Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice and Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value.