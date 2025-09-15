Homebound Triumphs At TIFF: Vishal Jethwa's Inspiring Journey From Humble Beginnings To Global Spotlight
From modest beginnings to global acclaim, Vishal Jethwa shines in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. Here is his story.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has continued its triumphant run on the global festival circuit. After a thunderous reception at Cannes earlier this year, the film won the second runner-up spot for the International People's Choice Award at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Produced by Dharma Productions, it is set to release in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025.
A Standing Ovation At Cannes
Before TIFF, Homebound premiered in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It received a nine-minute-long standing ovation, a moment that marked a turning point for both Ghaywan and his cast. International audiences and filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, applauded the film's raw storytelling.
For Vishal Jethwa, who plays one of the leads, Cannes was not just about recognition but also about overcoming fear. He later admitted that he was nervous about presenting himself on such a global stage, worried about his English fluency and feeling like an outsider. "I was scared about how I would present myself in front of everyone. I even thought about backing out," he confessed. But encouragement from friends and family gave him confidence. "I was wearing my confidence before I wore my attire. That's why, when I got there, I was enjoying myself. I had nothing to lose," he added.
TIFF Recognition
At TIFF, the film once again connected with audiences. Vishal described the Toronto screening as a "dream." before heading to Toronto, he had said: "It feels amazing to be in the spotlight for Homebound. Cannes gave us an overwhelming response, and I feel truly grateful for the love and appreciation we received there. To now be heading to Toronto is a dream. I really hope the audience at TIFF embraces the film with the same warmth."
The hope was realised when Homebound emerged as the second runner-up for the International People's Choice Award, following Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice and Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value.
From Television To The Big Screen
For Vishal Jethwa, this recognition is the result of a long and steady journey. Born on 6 July 1994 in a Gujarati family, Vishal grew up in financial hardship. His father sold coconut water, while his mother worked as a domestic help and even sold sanitary pads to make ends meet. After the death of his father, his mother became the family's backbone.
Vishal has often spoken about those struggles, saying: "Main ek kaamwali bai jo hoti hain, unka beta hoon. My mumma ne logon ke ghar pe jhaadu pochha kiya hai. My father used to sell coconut water. I have seen all of this. And I could relate all this to my character in Homebound."
He began his acting career on television, playing young Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap in 2013. He went on to appear in shows like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Peshwa Bajirao.
A Breakout With Mardaani 2
His big-screen breakthrough came in 2019 with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, where he played a chilling young serial killer. His performance shocked audiences and critics, earning him instant recognition. However, the film was dominated by Mukerji's towering presence, and Vishal's global moment was still to come.
In the years that followed, he appeared in projects like Human (2022), Salaam Venky (2022), IB71 (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023). But it was Homebound that finally gave him a role to showcase his depth and intensity on an international stage.
Living The dream, One Step At A Time
Despite the acclaim, Vishal remains grounded. He admits that his entry into the entertainment industry was driven by a desire for recognition. "My one target was to become a little popular. I wanted to be recognised by 5-6 people out of 10, and at that time I thought it was impossible," he said.
Now, with Cannes and TIFF behind him, Vishal isn't rushing his choices. "I don't have a lot of planning. I just want to enjoy it as it is. Such opportunities come very rarely in an actor's life."
Homebound, shot in Madhya Pradesh, tells the story of two childhood friends chasing a police job as their ticket to dignity, only to find their bond tested by desperation. With its Indian release set for September, the film is expected to ignite conversations domestically after its international success.
Read More