ETV Bharat / entertainment

Homebound Hits Theatres Today, Here's When To Stream Janhvi - Ishaan's Oscar Entry On OTT

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, India's official Oscar entry, released in theatres on September 26, 2025. Here's when you can watch it on OTT.

Homebound OTT Release Date: When to Watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online
Homebound OTT Release Date: When to Watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 26, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has taken the world by storm. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film is India's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards. After winning over audiences at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and receiving a standing ovation in Toronto during the International Film Festival (TIFF), it has finally released in theatres across India on 26 September 2025. Now the pressing question is: when will Homebound stream online, and on which platform?

When to watch Homebound online?

As per reports in the media, Homebound will stream on OTT giant Netflix after its theatrical run. Though the exact date is not yet revealed, reports suggest it will drop by November 2025, following the standard eight-week gap between theatres and digital release. This means audiences worldwide will get to watch the Oscar-nominated drama right in time for the awards season.

About The Film

Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends, Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), who dream of securing a police job to escape poverty and earn dignity. Their friendship is tested by caste, religion, and survival struggles in a rural North Indian village during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janhvi Kapoor plays Sudha Bharti, a fellow aspirant with her own battles. The narrative is tender yet powerful, shedding light on social injustice and inequality without being preachy.

Homebound is inspired by an op-ed in an International newspaper written during India's COVID-19 lockdown. It is produced by Dharma Productions, along with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Somen Mishra. Critics have praised the performances and the film's emotional depth. It will be released soon on Netflix, extending the reach of India's Oscars entry for 2025.

Read More

  1. Avatar - Fire And Ash New Trailer: 8 Biggest Reveals Of James Cameroon's Third Installment
  2. OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes 2025's Biggest Opener With Over Rs 90 Cr
  3. Kangana Ranaut Says There's 'No One' Like Zubeen Garg As She Pays Tribute To The Ya Ali Singer

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOMEBOUND OTT RELEASE DATEISHAAN KHATTER JANHVI KAPOOR FILMINDIA OSCAR ENTRY 2025 HOMEBOUNDNEERAJ GHAYWAN HOMEBOUNDHOMEBOUND

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.