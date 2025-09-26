Homebound Hits Theatres Today, Here's When To Stream Janhvi - Ishaan's Oscar Entry On OTT
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, India's official Oscar entry, released in theatres on September 26, 2025. Here's when you can watch it on OTT.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has taken the world by storm. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film is India's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards. After winning over audiences at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and receiving a standing ovation in Toronto during the International Film Festival (TIFF), it has finally released in theatres across India on 26 September 2025. Now the pressing question is: when will Homebound stream online, and on which platform?
When to watch Homebound online?
As per reports in the media, Homebound will stream on OTT giant Netflix after its theatrical run. Though the exact date is not yet revealed, reports suggest it will drop by November 2025, following the standard eight-week gap between theatres and digital release. This means audiences worldwide will get to watch the Oscar-nominated drama right in time for the awards season.
About The Film
Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends, Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), who dream of securing a police job to escape poverty and earn dignity. Their friendship is tested by caste, religion, and survival struggles in a rural North Indian village during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janhvi Kapoor plays Sudha Bharti, a fellow aspirant with her own battles. The narrative is tender yet powerful, shedding light on social injustice and inequality without being preachy.
Homebound is inspired by an op-ed in an International newspaper written during India's COVID-19 lockdown. It is produced by Dharma Productions, along with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Somen Mishra. Critics have praised the performances and the film's emotional depth. It will be released soon on Netflix, extending the reach of India's Oscars entry for 2025.
Read More