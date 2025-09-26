ETV Bharat / entertainment

Homebound Hits Theatres Today, Here's When To Stream Janhvi - Ishaan's Oscar Entry On OTT

Hyderabad: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has taken the world by storm. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film is India's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards. After winning over audiences at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and receiving a standing ovation in Toronto during the International Film Festival (TIFF), it has finally released in theatres across India on 26 September 2025. Now the pressing question is: when will Homebound stream online, and on which platform?

When to watch Homebound online?

As per reports in the media, Homebound will stream on OTT giant Netflix after its theatrical run. Though the exact date is not yet revealed, reports suggest it will drop by November 2025, following the standard eight-week gap between theatres and digital release. This means audiences worldwide will get to watch the Oscar-nominated drama right in time for the awards season.