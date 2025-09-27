Homebound Box Office Struggles: Film Critic Explains Why India's Oscar Entry Couldn't Draw Crowds
Homebound, India's official Oscar entry starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, released in theatres on September 26, but failed to attract large audiences.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 27, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's film Homebound finally arrived in theatres on Friday, September 26. Produced by Karan Johar and selected as India's official entry for the Oscars, the film was set to generate buzz among film buffs. Nevertheless, its theatrical run started on a somewhat lackluster note. Despite positive reviews from the critics who viewed it, Homebound was released on a few screens nationwide and was unable to attract significant crowds to theatres.
In a conversation with IANS, journalist and film critic Ramachandran Srinivasan explained why the film failed to connect with audiences. He was asked about the perception that Homebound had been sidelined in India despite its Oscar selection.
Responding to this, he said, "When you say a film like Homebound is one hour and four minutes long, and after censorship, you are left with just about one hour and two minutes, the question arises - why would I spend the same amount of money watching such a film when I could watch a full-fledged entertainer in theatres? That's possibly one of the major reasons why Homebound was not widely welcomed at home."
Another factor Srinivasan highlighted was the lack of a strong awareness campaign. "Multiplexes, which are the primary target for a film like this, need programmers who allocate screens based on buzz and box office performance," he said. "The collections weren't strong- around seventy-five lakhs in early shows, which made programmers hesitant. They'd rather back a film that fills theatres than one that has just a handful of viewers."
When asked why films like The Lunchbox succeeded both in India and abroad despite not featuring major stars, while Homebound could not replicate the same success, Srinivasan stated, "Lunchbox did well in both India and abroad. However, Homebound has performed weaker internationally than domestically. That's possibly why it has not lived up to expectations both at home and outside."
He further mentioned that lack of awareness played a crucial role in the film's underperformance. "Every film has its own destiny. The real challenge is awareness - when audiences don't even know a film is releasing amidst so many web shows and movies, how will they come to theatres?" he said.
About Homebound
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers. Their ambition for respect and recognition, however, strains their bond as they get closer to achieving their goal.
READ MORE
- 'Four Years, No Holidays': Neeraj Ghaywan Gets Emotional After Homebound Earns 9-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes
- Homebound Hits Theatres Today, Here's When To Stream Janhvi - Ishaan's Oscar Entry On OTT
- Interview | Neeraj Ghaywan Defends Janhvi Kapoor's Casting; Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa On Challenges In Homebound