ETV Bharat / entertainment

Homebound Box Office Struggles: Film Critic Explains Why India's Oscar Entry Couldn't Draw Crowds

Hyderabad: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's film Homebound finally arrived in theatres on Friday, September 26. Produced by Karan Johar and selected as India's official entry for the Oscars, the film was set to generate buzz among film buffs. Nevertheless, its theatrical run started on a somewhat lackluster note. Despite positive reviews from the critics who viewed it, Homebound was released on a few screens nationwide and was unable to attract significant crowds to theatres.

In a conversation with IANS, journalist and film critic Ramachandran Srinivasan explained why the film failed to connect with audiences. He was asked about the perception that Homebound had been sidelined in India despite its Oscar selection.

Responding to this, he said, "When you say a film like Homebound is one hour and four minutes long, and after censorship, you are left with just about one hour and two minutes, the question arises - why would I spend the same amount of money watching such a film when I could watch a full-fledged entertainer in theatres? That's possibly one of the major reasons why Homebound was not widely welcomed at home."