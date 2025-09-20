ETV Bharat / entertainment

Homebound at Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan Calls Out Caste, Religion and Patriarchy in His Most Personal Film Yet

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound that received a rousing reception at the Cannes and most recently at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is India’s official entry at the 98th Academy Awards for the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India (FFI), which selects India’s Oscar entry every year, made the announcement in Kolkata yesterday. N Chandra chaired the Oscar selection jury, which also had 13 other members. The decision was unanimous, a press statement said. The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and less than a week ago, the film received a standing ovation lasting several minutes from a nearly 2,000-strong audience at TIFF.

“OMG!! This is real! Homebound is India’s official entry to compete for the Best International Feature at the 98th Academy awards!!” Ghaywan posted on X. Ghaywan’s adaptation of a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020 the Hindi-language Homebound follows Mohammad Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa), two impoverished young men desperately trying to rise above circumstances dictated by their respective social identities. They are childhood friends from a small village in North India and they dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. Later, in the story, they are forced to walk hundreds of kilometres to their home due to the Covid-induced lockdown. Ghaywan’s second movie after Masaan (which also received widespread acclaim) and the Dharma Productions film also boasts of Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. Scorsese, known for classics like Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, and Raging Bull, mentored the team and praised the film as “a beautifully crafted contribution to Indian cinema”.

In his statement following the selection, Ghaywan said: “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

The film's original story was inspired by the New York Times 2020 essay Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway) by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It recounts the story of two young migrant workers in Surat, who were caught in the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. During the pandemic, the story caught the eye of Ghaywan, after it was recommended by a producer at Dharma Productions. Subsequently, Dharma Productions bought the rights from The New York Times and script development started, wherein the backstories of both protagonists were fictionalised, while keeping the essence of the original. French producer Mélita Toscan du Plantier brought in Martin Scorcese on board as executive producer. Scorsese also helped Ghaywan in crafting the screenplay and later during the editing process, watching three different cuts of the film. The film was shot in 2024 mainly in and around Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh state. The cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shalini Vatsa and Shreedhar Dubey.