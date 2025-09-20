Homebound at Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan Calls Out Caste, Religion and Patriarchy in His Most Personal Film Yet
Adapted from a New York Times report, Homebound carries many of Neeraj Ghaywan’s personal experiences and will represent India at the Oscars 2026.
By Seema Sinha
Published : September 20, 2025 at 10:50 AM IST
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound that received a rousing reception at the Cannes and most recently at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is India’s official entry at the 98th Academy Awards for the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India (FFI), which selects India’s Oscar entry every year, made the announcement in Kolkata yesterday. N Chandra chaired the Oscar selection jury, which also had 13 other members. The decision was unanimous, a press statement said. The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and less than a week ago, the film received a standing ovation lasting several minutes from a nearly 2,000-strong audience at TIFF.
“OMG!! This is real! Homebound is India’s official entry to compete for the Best International Feature at the 98th Academy awards!!” Ghaywan posted on X. Ghaywan’s adaptation of a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020 the Hindi-language Homebound follows Mohammad Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa), two impoverished young men desperately trying to rise above circumstances dictated by their respective social identities. They are childhood friends from a small village in North India and they dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. Later, in the story, they are forced to walk hundreds of kilometres to their home due to the Covid-induced lockdown. Ghaywan’s second movie after Masaan (which also received widespread acclaim) and the Dharma Productions film also boasts of Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. Scorsese, known for classics like Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, and Raging Bull, mentored the team and praised the film as “a beautifully crafted contribution to Indian cinema”.
In his statement following the selection, Ghaywan said: “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”
The film's original story was inspired by the New York Times 2020 essay Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway) by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It recounts the story of two young migrant workers in Surat, who were caught in the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. During the pandemic, the story caught the eye of Ghaywan, after it was recommended by a producer at Dharma Productions. Subsequently, Dharma Productions bought the rights from The New York Times and script development started, wherein the backstories of both protagonists were fictionalised, while keeping the essence of the original. French producer Mélita Toscan du Plantier brought in Martin Scorcese on board as executive producer. Scorsese also helped Ghaywan in crafting the screenplay and later during the editing process, watching three different cuts of the film. The film was shot in 2024 mainly in and around Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh state. The cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shalini Vatsa and Shreedhar Dubey.
Besides the collision of aspirations and two young men trying to escape their circumstances, Homebound also talks about harsh political and social realities of modern India. The film portrays a relationship between two young men from North India, one a Muslim and the other a Dalit -- there are scenes where ‘Chandan’ (Jethwa’s character) hesitates to introduce himself with his full name, lest he be judged on his social standing while ‘Mohammad Shoaib’ (Ishaan Khatter) is time and again humiliated for his religion with a thought often lingering of settling down in Dubai.
When there are cracks in their relationship, ‘Shoaib’ is seen telling ‘Chandan’ – ‘Apna pura naam lene se phatthi hai teri’ (You are scared of your own name). “People are all victims of circumstances. It’s not about ideology or community. It’s actually people failing people. What if we practise a bit of humanity and empathy and listen to the other side?” Ghaywan had said about the film after its premiere at Cannes. Ghaywan had previously made waves at Cannes in 2015 with Masaan, a poignant tale of love and loss set in Varanasi against the backdrop of the oppressive caste system.
Homebound is a highly personal project for Ghaywan, reflecting his journey and struggles. Although the film is adapted from a New York Times report, the director has said that there’s a lot of personal experiences strewn through the film, one of them being the pampering of the male child. Interestingly, Ghaywan also explores the nuances of privilege, noting that even within a marginalised community, being a man can still come with certain privileges.
Then there is a Dalit character, similar to Masaan, with the filmmaker's own experiences as a Dalit person directly influencing the narrative and themes of the film. Ghaywan, who grew up in a Dalit family and hid his identity for years, imbues both films with his personal experiences and struggles with identity. ‘I grew up in a Dalit home. I was pampered a lot for being the male child, which I had a lot of shame about later – that I was given preferential treatment. I wanted to call out my own self through this film. That’s why there is a scene that indicates that even being a minority, you will still carry the privilege of being a male, if you go around the world and you look at any minority or majority, any group of people or community, you know what is one thing that is common? It’s patriarchy. Patriarchy unifies all ideologies, all communities everywhere’, Ghaywan said in an interview.
Homebound was selected from 24 films of different languages, and the shortlist included Sabar Bonda, a Marathi film that gained critical acclaim for its depiction of a relationship between two men in rural Maharashtra, and The Bengal Files, which is based on riots that occurred in Calcutta before India’s independence. India has been sending entries to the Oscars for nearly seven decades but has never won in the Best International Feature Film category. Only three Indian films have made it to the nomination stage -- Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Lagaan (2001).
Homebound is scheduled to release theatrically worldwide on September 26, 2025.
