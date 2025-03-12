Holi 2025: Top 5 Bollywood Songs To Make The Festival Of Colours More Special

Hyderabad: Holi, the festival of colours, is a time for joy, laughter, and togetherness. It is a celebration that brings people closer, erasing differences with splashes of colours and rhythmic beats. And when it comes to music, Bollywood has played an essential role in making Holi festivities even more special. From timeless classics to modern dance numbers, Bollywood's Holi songs have become an inseparable part of the celebrations.

This year, Holi 2025 is set to be even more exciting with the release of Salman Khan's latest track Bam Bam Bhole from the upcoming film Sikandar. Along with this fresh addition, some evergreen Bollywood Holi songs continue to be the life of every Holi party. Here's a look at five of the best Holi tracks that should definitely be on your playlist this festive season.

1. Bam Bam Bhole - Sikandar (2025)

Leading this year's Holi playlist is Bam Bam Bhole, the latest festive anthem from Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar, scheduled to be released on Eid 2025. With Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the song makes Holi one to remember with its energetic beats and colorful visuals. The track, filled with heart-pumping dhol beats and power dancing, depicts the two stars going all out in their Holi celebrations.

Just in time for Holi, it created quite a sensation on the web, doubling the festival's excitement in people's hearts. Salman Khan on the scoreboard and the high beats of the song make it the perfect Holi replay track this year.

2. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar - War (2019)

If you're looking for a power-packed dance number, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War is a must-have on your playlist. This 2019 song features an electrifying mix of modern beats and desi dhol, making it a favourite for Holi parties.

With Hrithik and Tiger setting the dance floor on fire with their energetic moves, this song embodies the lively and carefree spirit of Holi. The fast-paced rhythm and celebratory vibe make it perfect for dancing the day away with friends and family.

3. Badri Ki Dulhania - Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

A Holi playlist is incomplete without Badri Ki Dulhania, the title track from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. This peppy number blends traditional Holi vibes with a modern twist, making it an ideal track for the younger crowd.

The song's energetic beats, catchy lyrics, and vibrant visuals perfectly capture the festival’s excitement. Whether you're throwing colours or grooving to the music, Badri Ki Dulhania guarantees an electrifying Holi experience.

4. Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Over the years, Balam Pichkari has become synonymous with Holi celebrations. This song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, is a favourite among the younger generation.

Its playful lyrics and upbeat music make it an instant mood-lifter, ensuring that no Holi party feels complete without it. The song's energetic choreography and the fun-filled vibe it brings to the festival have made it a Holi classic.

5. Rang Barse - Silsila (1981)

No Holi celebration is complete without Rang Barse, the iconic track from the 1981 film Silsila. Sung by none other than Amitabh Bachchan, this song has been a Holi anthem for over four decades. Its folk-inspired melody, playful lyrics, and Bachchan's voice make Rang Barse a timeless classic. The very essence of Holi is caught within, a celebration of love, mischief, and togetherness. Even today, it forms an integral part of Holi gatherings, with generations of its fans engrossingly singing and dancing to its tune.

So, as you prepare to drench yourself in colours and celebrate with loved ones, make sure to create the ultimate Holi playlist with these vibrant Bollywood songs. Let the music play, let the colours fly, and let Holi 2025 be a celebration to remember!