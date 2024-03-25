Holi 2024: Vijay on The Family Star Promotions Duty with Mrunal, Rashmika Too Has 'Working' Festival

Hyderabad: On Holi 2024, Vijay Deverakonda was busy promoting his upcoming movie, The Family Star. Vijay was spotted alongside his co-star, Mrunal Thakur, at an event where they mixed Holi celebrations with promoting their film. While Vijay was busy with promotions, his rumored girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, was also occupied with shooting on Holi.

Before heading for the promotions, Vijay shared a stunning picture on social media to mark the occasion of Holi 2024. In the photo, he looked handsome in traditional attire, sitting with his pet Siberian Husky named Storm Deverakonda. Vijay wished everyone a Happy Holi in the caption, saying, "We dressed in white for Happy Holiii :)"

Later in the day, Vijay and Mrunal joined forces for The Family Star promotions at an event in Hyderabad. They were seen dancing to the tunes of Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa from The Family Star. Twinning in white outfits, the duo celebrated the festival of colors with families in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was busy with her own professional commitments. She shared a picture with her team on Instagram, mentioning that they were working on Holi but hoped everyone was enjoying the festival safely. She wished everyone a Happy Holi in her caption that reads: ""It’s a working holi for us.. but I hope you all are playing safe holi and enjoying yourselves 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Here’s us wishing you all a very Happy Holi.. ❤️🫶🏻✨."

Rashmika has several projects in the pipeline, including Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun and The Girlfriend directed by Rahul Ravindran. She has also wrapped up shooting for Chhava with Vicky Kaushal and a bilingual film titled Rainbow.

As for Vijay, he is getting ready for the release of The Family Star, directed by Parsuram Petla, scheduled to hit theaters on April 5.