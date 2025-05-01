HIT 3 X Review: Nani Starrer Praised For Raw Action And Intensity, Netizens Say 'Kids Stay Away'

Hyderabad: The Telugu action thriller HIT: The Third Case was released today, May 1, 2025, with Natural Star Nani playing the lead role as SP Arjun Sarkar. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is the third instalment in the popular HIT franchise, and has already begun making waves on social media with largely positive word-of-mouth.

Fans and viewers took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions. One user praised the overall energy of the film, posting, "Powerful Title card and excellent performance by Natural Star @NameisNani. Nice cameos, one more cameo would have made it even more satisfying. Hit machine on a roll of blockbusters. #HIT3."

HIT 3 X Review (Photo: X)

Another user wrote, "#HIT3 #HIT3FirstHalfReview brilliant screenplay and very entertaining first half. Romantic portions of @NameisNani and Srinidhi is so good. Remember this isn't a typical mass masala movie, but a crime thriller. Having said that, still fast paced screenplay, make a Must Watch."

While several viewers commended the direction and Nani's screen presence, one post read, "A.avg 1st Half Despite Some Minor Flaws, #Hit3 demands a Good Theatre Experience. @NameisNani Screenpresence & Swag is Pure Lit & on one liners are holding this together so far, At times impactful direction!!"

HIT 3 X Review (Photo: X)

Another fan shared, "#HIT3 [#ABRatings - 3.5/5] Amazing First half, Followed by Power Thrilling packed second half. #Nani Completely stole the show with his Swag & performance, Great Performance as usual. Gripping screenplay throughout the film. This part is majorly focused on Action, unlike suspense & twists like other parts. 2nd half was full of Blood bath Action. The multiple cameo of stars were super interesting. Excellent BGM work. Overall a Neat Action packed thriller with theatrical extravaganza."

One tweet praised Nani's commitment to the role, writing "Asusal nani madly performed for Arjun Sarkar! 1st half of #HIT3 is engaging and gripping! One liners and Madrasi dialogue worked really well! Kids should definitely stay away. Into the next half."

However, not all feedback was glowing. One viewer expressed disappointment, saying, "Will probably get trolled like crazy but #HIT3 is wholly unnecessary and terrible. Expected better of Nani. And the franchise. Still can't believe what I sat through."

The movie, which is clashing with Suriya's Retro at the box office, sees Nani in an intense and action-heavy role. As a cop known for his gritty sense of justice, Arjun Sarkar leads the narrative through a gripping pursuit of truth across multiple backdrops. Backed by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Production, the movie stars Srinidhi Shetty alongside Nani as his love interest.