Hit 3 Trailer: Nani Delivers Ruthless, Blood-Soaked Action In Franchise's Darkest Chapter

The makers of Hit 3 have dropped the trailer today. It introduces Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a fierce cop unraveling a bloody, dark crime saga.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming film HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani in the lead, was released on Monday, April 14. The crime thriller film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, marks the third chapter in the investigative thriller series and promises to be darker, bloodier, and more intense than its predecessors.

In the latest instalment of the successful HIT franchise, Nani is cast as cop Arjun Sarkaar - a fierce, no-nonsense police officer with a troubled history. The HIT franchise has previously showcased police solving complex and deeply-layered crime cases, but here the stakes are higher, the crimes grimmer and worse. The 3-minute-31-second trailer begins with the abduction of a baby, immediately setting a dark and intense atmosphere for the gripping and violent story that follows.

Arjun Sarkaar's character is a man of duality - a brutal enforcer of justice while on duty, and a calm, composed individual in his personal life. Nani's portrayal of this complex character stands out, showcasing a flawless blend of rage and restraint. The trailer depicts high-octane action sequences, including a gritty underground fight-to-the-death scene, abductions of women of various ages, and an emotionally charged investigation that leaves no room for compromise.

Srinidhi Shetty, who plays Arjun's love interest, provides a gentle counterpoint to the film's darker tone. Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Adarsh Balakrishna, and Brahmaji all play prominent roles in the film. Notably, Adivi Sesh, the star of HIT: The Second Case, is slated to make a special cameo appearance.

HIT 3, bankrolled by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1, 2025. With Nani taking the franchise into darker, bloodier territory, fans can expect a relentless crime saga where justice comes at a brutal cost. There are also reports that actor Karthi may join the HIT world in its fourth chapter, though an official confirmation is required.

