HIT 3 Teaser: Nani Unleashes Brutal Force To Solve A Gripping Murder Case

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated teaser of HIT: The Third Case, the latest instalment in the HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) universe, was unveiled on Monday, coinciding with actor Nani's birthday. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the crime-action thriller is set to hit theatres on May 1. The film introduces Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a ruthless cop known for his unconventional and brutal methods of dealing with criminals.

The teaser, lasting over a minute, offers a glimpse into the intense and action-packed world of HIT 3. It begins with Arjun Sarkaar taking charge of a complex murder investigation. As he delves deeper, he uncovers a chilling pattern - several murders executed using the same method, hinting at a larger conspiracy. The teaser is packed with high-octane action, including sequences where Nani's character relentlessly beats up criminals, wielding his signature cane, even in the icy landscapes of Kashmir.

One of the engaging moments of the teaser occurs when a woman suspiciously asks, "Are you really a police officer?" To this, Sarkaar replies: "People have believed this lie for too long. I will show you the original," giving credence to a deeper clue about his character. The teaser concludes with a blood-soaked Arjun involved in a furious battle scene that generates great anticipation for the film's gripping story.

Produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, in collaboration with Unanimous Productions, HIT 3 promises to expand the HIT-verse. The franchise began with HIT: The First Case (starring Vishwak Sen), which followed a brooding cop battling PTSD while solving a gruesome crime. HIT: The Second Case featured Adivi Sesh as a laidback investigator who is shaken by a brutal murder. The second film ended with a brief introduction of Arjun Sarkaar, setting the stage for his full-fledged entry in HIT 3. The third instalment is expected to interlink elements from the previous films.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead in the film. The movie boasts a strong technical team with Sanu John Varghese as cinematographer, Mickey J Meyer as music composer, Karthika Srinivas R as editor, and Sri Nagendra Tangala as production designer. With an engaging plot, action-packed sequences, and a mysterious lead, HIT: The Third Case is going to be a breathtaking addition to the HIT saga.