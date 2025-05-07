HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani Starrer Surpasses Hi Nanna To Become His Third-Highest Grosser

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani has delivered yet another box office success with HIT: The Third Case, the latest instalment in the crime thriller franchise directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Co-starring Srinidhi Shetty, the film amassed over Rs 58 crore in India within its first six days of release, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

This strong collection has already made HIT 3 the third-highest-grossing film of Nani's career, overtaking his critically acclaimed drama Hi Nanna, which collected Rs 49.22 crore during its entire theatrical run. On day 6 (Tuesday), HIT 3 collected an estimated Rs 2.75 crore at the box office in India, taking its total collection to Rs 58.55 crore so far. Although the film saw a dip in numbers, its overall collection is noteworthy.

Occupancy reports indicate healthy interest overall. In its first Tuesday, the film has an overall Telugu occupancy of 20.13%, with morning shows accounting for 14.34%, afternoon shows hitting a high of 23.26%, and evening and night shows continuing with strong figures at 19.93% and 23%, respectively.

Audiences and critics have praised HIT 3 for its tight script, engaging performances, and direction. The film continues the riveting investigative narrative established by its predecessors, upholding the franchise's value for edge-of-the-seat cinema. Positive word-of-mouth has helped keep its weekday collections going strong as well.

As HIT 3 nears the end of its first week, trade analysts are hopeful that it will reach the lifetime collection of Nani's second-biggest hit, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which collected Rs 62.2 crore globally. Current projections suggest this milestone could be achieved by day seven or eight. Whether HIT 3 can eventually overthrow Nani's career-best Dasara, which collected Rs 81.93 crore, is yet to be seen.