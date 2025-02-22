ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hindustani Bhau Files Complaint Against Farah Khan For Calling Holi A Festival Of 'Chhapris'

A complaint was filed against Farah Khan for allegedly calling Holi a "chhapris" festival, with Hindustani Bhau seeking legal action for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

Hindustani Bhau Files Complaint Against Farah Khan For Calling Holi A Festival Of 'Chhapris'
Hindustani Bhau Files Complaint Against Farah Khan For Calling Holi A Festival Of 'Chhapris' (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 2:54 PM IST

Hyderabad: A criminal complaint has been filed against Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Hindu festival of Holi. Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, lodged the complaint through his lawyer, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, at Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

The complaint alleges that Farah Khan has labelled the celebration of Holi an activity of "chhapris," meaning uncultured individuals, but mostly used in a derogatory context. Thus, Vikas Fhatak said that the comment was surely derogatory and an attempt to hurt the religious feelings of Hindus.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh highlighted the need for action against such statements. "My client has been raising his voice since inception against all individuals and entities who spread hatred and derogatory remarks against religions. It is very shameful that people who claim to have high stature in the Bollywood industry have no control over their words," he stated.

The complaint demands the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Farah Khan under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, namely Sections 196, 299, 302, and 353, which respectively pertain to deliberate and unlawful acts aimed at outraging religious feelings and inciting enmity and also statements with intent to outrage religious feelings. The complaint also argues that Farah Khan misused her constitutional right to freedom of speech under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution by making offensive remarks.

Despite the complaint being filed, the Khar Police have not yet registered an FIR in the matter. A police official confirmed that an inquiry is underway but refrained from providing further details.

The controversy apparently started when this remark was made on a television show this Thursday. The statement was widely criticised and many accused her of insulting Hindu customs. Hindustani Bhau, known for his outspoken stance on social issues, has called on the authorities to take immediate legal action against Farah Khan.

