ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hina Khan Stuns As Bride on Ramp Amid Cancer Battle, Shares Father's Inspiring Words: 'Never Be a Cry Baby'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Actor Hina Khan, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, shared an inspiring video of her ramp walk dressed as a bride. Despite facing challenges like mucositis from chemotherapy, she continues to stay resilient, drawing strength from her late father's advice and focusing on what she can control.

Hina Khan Walks The Ramp As Bride Amidst Breast Cancer Treatment, Says 'My Father Always Said, Never Be A Cry Baby'
Actor Hina Khan (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Television star Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, continues to inspire fans with her resilience as she battles stage 3 breast cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, Hina made a remarkable appearance on the ramp, dressed as a bride, flashing a radiant smile and proving her strength.

On Monday, Hina took to Instagram to share a video of her ramp walk, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation. In the caption, she paid tribute to her late father, writing, "My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy’a strong Girl, Don’t be a cry baby, Never complain about your problems (Only Gratitude). Take control of your life, Stand tall and deal with it.. So I Stopped worrying about the outcome, Just Focused on what’s within my control.. Rest, Leave it to Allah.. He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart."

The actor further revealed how challenging the experience was, yet she pushed herself forward. "Thisss wasn’t easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina DONT EVER STOP.. About last night, Dressed as a Bride after ages," she wrote.

Hina has recently opened up about the side effects of her treatment, revealing that she is suffering from mucositis, a condition that causes painful inflammation and ulceration in the digestive tract, often triggered by chemotherapy.

In addition to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina has participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, and Bigg Boss 14, and starred in films like Hacked, Wishlist, and Smartphone. Her journey continues to inspire countless fans across the world.

READ MORE

  1. 'Fiery And Fearless': Shaheer Sheikh Supports Hina Khan With Heartfelt Words Amid Her Cancer Battle
  2. Hina Khan's 'Country Of Blind' Makes Indian Debut in Srinagar Amid Her Brave Fight Against Cancer
  3. 'Will It To Win It': Hina Khan Showcases Determination In Latest Kickboxing Video Amid Cancer Battle

Hyderabad: Television star Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, continues to inspire fans with her resilience as she battles stage 3 breast cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, Hina made a remarkable appearance on the ramp, dressed as a bride, flashing a radiant smile and proving her strength.

On Monday, Hina took to Instagram to share a video of her ramp walk, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation. In the caption, she paid tribute to her late father, writing, "My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy’a strong Girl, Don’t be a cry baby, Never complain about your problems (Only Gratitude). Take control of your life, Stand tall and deal with it.. So I Stopped worrying about the outcome, Just Focused on what’s within my control.. Rest, Leave it to Allah.. He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart."

The actor further revealed how challenging the experience was, yet she pushed herself forward. "Thisss wasn’t easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina DONT EVER STOP.. About last night, Dressed as a Bride after ages," she wrote.

Hina has recently opened up about the side effects of her treatment, revealing that she is suffering from mucositis, a condition that causes painful inflammation and ulceration in the digestive tract, often triggered by chemotherapy.

In addition to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina has participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, and Bigg Boss 14, and starred in films like Hacked, Wishlist, and Smartphone. Her journey continues to inspire countless fans across the world.

READ MORE

  1. 'Fiery And Fearless': Shaheer Sheikh Supports Hina Khan With Heartfelt Words Amid Her Cancer Battle
  2. Hina Khan's 'Country Of Blind' Makes Indian Debut in Srinagar Amid Her Brave Fight Against Cancer
  3. 'Will It To Win It': Hina Khan Showcases Determination In Latest Kickboxing Video Amid Cancer Battle

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HINA KHANHINA KHAN RAMP WALKHINA KHAN DRESSED AS BRIDEHINA KHAN CANCERHINA KHAN RAMP WALK AS BRIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.