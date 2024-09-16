Hina Khan Stuns As Bride on Ramp Amid Cancer Battle, Shares Father's Inspiring Words: 'Never Be a Cry Baby'

Hyderabad: Television star Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, continues to inspire fans with her resilience as she battles stage 3 breast cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, Hina made a remarkable appearance on the ramp, dressed as a bride, flashing a radiant smile and proving her strength.

On Monday, Hina took to Instagram to share a video of her ramp walk, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation. In the caption, she paid tribute to her late father, writing, "My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy’a strong Girl, Don’t be a cry baby, Never complain about your problems (Only Gratitude). Take control of your life, Stand tall and deal with it.. So I Stopped worrying about the outcome, Just Focused on what’s within my control.. Rest, Leave it to Allah.. He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart."

The actor further revealed how challenging the experience was, yet she pushed herself forward. "Thisss wasn’t easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina DONT EVER STOP.. About last night, Dressed as a Bride after ages," she wrote.

Hina has recently opened up about the side effects of her treatment, revealing that she is suffering from mucositis, a condition that causes painful inflammation and ulceration in the digestive tract, often triggered by chemotherapy.

In addition to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina has participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, and Bigg Boss 14, and starred in films like Hacked, Wishlist, and Smartphone. Her journey continues to inspire countless fans across the world.