'Doing What You Love Is Also Healing': Hina Khan Beams As She Readies for First Work Assignment Post Cancer Diagnosis - Watch

Hyderabad: Renowned television actor Hina Khan has been courageously sharing her experiences since being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She has been documenting her treatment journey via her social media handle, offering a glimpse into her life as she navigates this challenging time. On Saturday, Hina gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for her first work assignment after her diagnosis.

The video shared on Instagram showcases her getting ready for a shoot, clad in a pretty white dress and a wig. Her team can be seen skillfully using makeup to minimise the visibility of her cancer scars.

In the caption of her post, Hina penned a heartfelt message, urging her fans to be kind to themselves during difficult times. She wrote, "Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it."

Hina went on to express her passion for her work, stating that it serves as her greatest motivation. "I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working," she wrote. She also shared her encounters with people who have continued to work during their treatment, which has inspired her to do the same.

The actor emphasised the importance of normalising working while undergoing treatment, encouraging those who have the strength and energy to pursue their passions. She continued, "FYI I am undergoing treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out there, Let’s NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY. And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease."

She added, "Remember, it’s your story; it’s your life. You decide what to make of it. Don’t give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passion—if you don’t know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also Healing. ACCEPT, EMBRACE and NORMALISE IT."