Hina Khan On Post-Cancer Career: 'No One Has Called Me For The Last One Year'

Hyderabad: A year after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, TV star Hina Khan feels the entertainment industry is still cautious about casting her. The 37-year-old actor, known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, said work naturally took a backseat during her illness and she had to turn down several offers.

Now back on television with Pati Patni Aur Panga, Hina said this is her first project since her diagnosis and she is eager to work again. "This is my first project after the whole thing (breast cancer diagnosis) happened. I want to work. No one has directly said to me that, 'You've still not recovered completely', but I can sense that maybe people are hesitant (to work with me) for all the right reasons. It's okay. I'll have to break that norm. Maybe the show will do it, I understand it. Had I been in their place, I would've thought about it a thousand times."

"I'm open to auditions, where did I stop? No one has called me for the last one year, for all the reasons. I'm open to everything, please call me," she added. The reality show, currently airing on Colors Channel, features popular celebrity couples such as Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Debinna Bonnerjee–Gurmeet Choudhary, Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri. The format sees couples competing in fun challenges while opening their hearts and homes to audiences.

Hina said accepting the show was a health experiment in itself: "It was a big step for me to take up the show and it was an experiment as far as my health is concerned, like whether I'll be able to do it or not. So far so good, I get tired a bit, but apart from that, everything is fine. I'm ready to take up anything, be it a digital show, or anything, I would not take up long term commitment. If anything is offered (in films), if they find me worthy enough, then why not."

Looking ahead, Hina hopes to explore action roles. "I want to be part of the spy universe, be it in OTT or in films. I was watching a show, Special Ops, I so wanted to play a spy, manifesting it," she quips.