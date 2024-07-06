Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars With Love, Says 'The Hope In My Eyes Is The Reflection Of My Soul'

Hyderabad: Actor Hina Khan, who is battling breast cancer, is refusing to let it bring her down. Instead, she's choosing to celebrate her scars as she views them as her journey towards recovery. The actor took to her social media handle on Saturday to share a series of post-workout selfies, accompanied by a powerful message that has left her fans and industry friends in awe.

In the Instagram post shared on Saturday, Hina can be seen sporting a pink tank top, exuding confidence and strength. She captioned her post with an empowering message that read, "What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine, I embrace them with love because they're the first sign of the Progress I deserve."

She further wrote, "The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too. #SacrredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl."

The response to Hina's post has been overwhelming, with industry friends and fans showering her with love and support. Actor Monalisa praised Hina's grace and courage, writing, "Love the way you're accepting everything so gracefully... you inspire so many... Love and prayers... You will bounce back." Producer Guneet Monga also shared her support, dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

Hina's bravery and resilience are all the more remarkable given the challenges she's faced. Last month, the actor, who has appeared in popular TV series such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, announced that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.