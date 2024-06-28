Hina Khan Diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Vows to Emerge Stronger from Challenge

Hyderabad: Hina Khan, one of the most revered television stars, has shared a personal update with her fans. On June 28, Khan took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this tough news, she assured everyone that her treatment has commenced and she is "doing well". Hina expressed her determination to overcome this challenge and requested her fans' prayers and support.

In her heartfelt message, she said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

She also appealed for respect and privacy during this time, thanking everyone for their love, strength, and blessings. Hina expressed her gratitude for the supportive messages from her fans, friends, and well-wishers, and emphasized the importance of their encouragement as she navigates this journey.

Following her announcement, there was an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike. Rashami Desai commented, "U have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing ❤️," while Ankita Lokhande encouraged her with, "Hina u r stronger than this that’s it girl!!! This shall too pass !! Sending love and lots of strength to you right away ❤️ God bless you."

Hina’s former co-star Rohan Mehra and others also sent their heartfelt wishes for her recovery. Despite the challenges ahead, Hina remains positive and determined, supported by her family and loved ones. With prayers and positivity, everyone hopes for her swift recovery and return to health.