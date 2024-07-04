ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hina Khan Cuts Her Hair Short Amidst Cancer Battle, Says 'It Will Grow Back, But The Spirit Must Remain Whole'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 4, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

Actor Hina Khan, battling stage three breast cancer, shared a video of cutting her hair short on Instagram. The clip shows her comforting her mother. Hina highlights her determination to fight and acknowledges the strength and courage it takes to let go of her hair. She hopes her journey will inspire others facing similar challenges.

Hyderabad: Actor Hina Khan, who is bravely fighting stage three breast cancer, has shared a video with her fans, cutting her hair short. The emotional clip, posted on Instagram on Thursday, shows Hina being strong and keeping a smile throughout the video, while her mother can be heard sobbing in the background.

The video begins with Hina sitting in front of a mirror, her friend braiding her hair, while her mother sits beside her, overwhelmed with emotion. Hina tries to comfort her, saying, "Ro nahi please mumma (Don't cry, please mumma). Baal hain, aap nahi cut karte ho (It's just hair. Don't you cut it)?" When her mother continues to weep, Hina gently tells her, "Bas. Aapki tabiyat kharab hojayegi (Stop, you'll fall ill)."

In the caption, Hina wrote that her mother's wailing voice can be heard in the background as she prepares herself for the difficult moment ahead. Hina acknowledges that not everyone has the same coping mechanisms for dealing with emotional pain. Addressing fellow women who are fighting similar battles, she writes, "I know it's hard... our hair is the crown we never take off."

"But what if you're facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you've got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself," she wrote.

She further wrote, "Aur haan (Also).. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole. I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it…May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious. Plz Pray Pray Pray for me."

On June 28, Hina revealed her shocking diagnosis of stage three breast cancer. A couple of days ago, she posed on the red carpet for photographers and accepted an award at an event. She then headed to the hospital for her first round of chemotherapy, a moment she bravely shared with her fans in a heartfelt video.

