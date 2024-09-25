ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hina Khan Celebrates Pre-Birthday In Goa With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Amid Cancer Battle - See Pic

Published : 2 hours ago

TV actor Hina Khan is celebrating a pre-birthday getaway in Goa with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal ahead of her October 2 birthday. She shared glimpses of her trip on Instagram, including a candlelight dinner and joyful selfies. Despite her battle with stage three breast cancer earlier this year, Hina continues to inspire fans with her resilience and positivity.

Hyderabad: Television star Hina Khan, widely known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently in Goa for a special pre-birthday getaway with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Ahead of her birthday on October 2, the actor took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to give her fans a sneak peek into the relaxing celebrations.

Hina shared several moments from her trip, posting pictures of her elegant hotel room, a candlelight dinner, and a selfie where she radiates joy in a neon green full-sleeve top. In one of the images, she is seen enjoying her vacation alongside Rocky, capturing the essence of their retreat with Prateek Kuhad's song Kadam playing in the background.

While the actor has always impressed her fans with her on-screen talent and resilience, her off-screen journey has been marked by challenges. Earlier this year, Hina revealed her battle with stage three breast cancer. The news left her fans shocked, but she faced the diagnosis with courage, openly sharing her story and inspiring many with her positive outlook.

Despite undergoing treatment, Hina continues to embrace life with grace, frequently updating her followers about her journey. Her strength has drawn admiration from fans worldwide, who regularly express their love and support on social media.

As her birthday approaches, fans are eager to see how the actor will celebrate her birthday, especially after this rejuvenating pre-birthday getaway. Hina Khan's courage, both as an actor and a survivor, continues to inspire millions.

