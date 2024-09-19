Himesh Reshammiya's Father, Veteran Music Director Vipin Reshammiya, Passes Away at 87

Mumbai: Veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya, father of singer Himesh Reshammiya, has sadly passed away at the age of 87. He took his last breath on Wednesday at 8:30 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he had been admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health issues.

As per sources, his last rites will be held today in Juhu, after which his mortal remains will be brought home. Family, friends, and members of the music fraternity are expected to gather to pay their final respects to this esteemed composer.

Vipin Reshammiya made significant contributions to the Bollywood music industry, working on films that helped launch the careers of many artists. His work is well-remembered, showcasing his versatility across various genres, both in film and independent music. Known for blending traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds, he has composed for numerous Bollywood films, often collaborating with other talented musicians. Some of his notable works include The Xpose (2014), Teraa Surroor (2016), and Insaf Ki Jung (1988).

In 2021, Himesh Reshammiya took to Instagram to discuss his father Vipin Reshammiya's unreleased track. He shared that his dad had created a beautiful song years ago, crooned by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be released back then.

Himesh expressed his belief that the song is one of the finest classic melodies and deserves to be shared with music lovers. He mentioned he would be releasing it soon, for the efforts that his father put into the composition. He encouraged fans to show their love for the song when it comes out.

Additionally, Himesh revealed that Vipin composed music for a Salman Khan film, which led to Salman discovering Himesh’s talent. This meeting marked the start of Himesh's journey as a music composer for Salman's film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. Vipin also produced The Xpose and Teraa Surroor, both starring Himesh.