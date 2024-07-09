The Devil Wears Prada Sequel: High Fashion Drama to Return after Almost 2 Decades with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt

Hyderabad: Miranda Priestly fans are in for a surprise as another high-fashion adventure awaits them. Disney is working on a sequel to the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada, which was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name and stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in prominent parts. The film which released in 2006 remains a fan favourite drama.

The story was directed by David Frankel and followed Andy (Hathaway), a recent graduate who was hired to work as an assistant to one of New York's most prominent magazine editors. However, things change for her when she meets her employer (Streep), who has a demanding schedule and will not accept no for an answer. Aline Brosh McKenna, the original film's screenwriter, is in talks to join the project again. The information about the star cast is yet to be announced, and it is unclear whether the actors from the 2006 film will return to reprise their roles or not.

The plot apparently follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the downfall of traditional magazine publishing, pitting her against Emily Charlton, a high-powered executive for a luxury business with advertising dollars that Priestly badly needs. The original film proved an instant hit, grossing USD 326.7 million worldwide. It also earned Streep a Golden Globe as best actress in a comedy and remains one of her most popular roles.

Over the years, the film has gained cult reputation, with bits and phrases frequently appearing in internet memes. Adrian Grenier, Simon Baker, Gisele Bundchen, Daniel Sunjata, Tracie Thoms, Rebecca Mader, Alyssa Sutherland, and David Callegati also appeared in The Devil Wears Prada.