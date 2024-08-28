'Hiding It for Six Years': Kangana Ranaut On Hema Committee Report, Dubs Malayalam Film Industry 'Hopeless'

Hyderabad: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Malayalam film industry in the wake of the Hema Committee Report, which has shed light on the widespread sexual harassment experienced by women within the industry. Kangana articulated her discontent with the film industry's overall condition, emphasising her dissatisfaction with the lack of advancements in confronting issues related to sexism and the exploitation of women.

In a recent conversation with a newswire, Kangana remarked in reference to the Hema Committee Report, "They were hiding it for six years. They were sitting on it. I have nothing to say about the film industry. It is a hopeless place." Throughout her career, Kangana has not hesitated to speak up about the challenges she experienced in the Bollywood film industry. She pointed out that her activism for reform in the industry often came with the risk of jeopardising her career opportunities.

Kangana has also spoken about the risks she has taken in both her professional and personal life. She highlighted her efforts to champion the MeToo movement, stating, "I have even started the MeToo movement, which didn't go anywhere by the way." Reflecting on her contributions to feminist cinema, she highlighted her pioneering role in this space, despite facing hatred from other women in the industry. She pointed out that many female actors have benefited from the opportunities she helped create, while she has continuously fought for equal pay and deliberately avoided working on films with big names like 'Khan, Kapoor, or Kumar'. Kangana expressed frustration that when her projects do well, they often do not receive the recognition they deserve.

She further addressed the broader issues of misogyny and exploitation within the film industry. She reflected on her early attempts to combat the problematic depiction of women on screen, including her appearance on Aamir Khan's show Satyamev Jayate, where she called out scripts that undermined the agency of female characters. Despite her advocacy, she lamented that little has changed, with misogynistic films that glorify violence against women continuing to thrive. Kangana expressed her disappointment that discussions on critical issues, like those highlighted in the Kerala report, seem to have had little impact.

Moreover, Kangana shared her disillusionment with those who either ignore or perpetuate these problems. She expressed her frustration with women who endorse item numbers or fail to support other women's achievements, feeling let down by their lack of responsibility. Kangana questioned the purpose of her battles, admitting that she often wonders whom she is fighting for, as her activism has cost her many opportunities.

Speaking of her professional endeavours, Kangana will soon be seen in her directorial film Emergency. The biographical political action thriller, which also features Anupam Kher in a significant role, is slated to hit the silver screens on September 6 this year.