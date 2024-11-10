Here's Why YouTubers Logan Paul And MrBeast Are In India

Hyderabad: Two of the world's most famous YouTubers James Stephen Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, and Logan Paul, arrived in India early on Sunday morning, November 10, 2024. The influencers' arrival has quickly become a hot topic on social media, with followers eagerly awaiting updates on their plans and activities during their stay.

A video of MrBeast receiving a warm welcome from eager paparazzi at Mumbai Airport has been circulating widely online, capturing the excitement around his visit. Meanwhile, Logan Paul was spotted exploring the city, drawing fans' attention and sparking even more buzz about their presence in India.

Dressed in a black hoodie paired with shorts, and white shoes, MrBeast looked relaxed and expressed his excitement to be in India while chitchatting with fans. Logan Paul was spotted shortly afterwards, seen around Bandra in a white T-shirt, beige jeans, and sneakers, smiling for photographers as he explored the area.

MrBeast's visit to India is tied to the launch of his chocolate brand, Feastables, which he founded in 2022 and is now expanding to Indian markets. Logan Paul and his longtime collaborator, KSI (JJ Olatunji), are also promoting their hydration brand, Prime, which is set to debut in India alongside Feastables. Notably, they are partnering with one of India's most popular content creators, Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryMinati. In a promotional video, CarryMinati shared the announcement in Hindi, adding excitement to the anticipated event.

Reports suggest that MrBeast, Logan Paul, KSI, and IShowSpeed are scheduled to appear at a major Mumbai event, where they will meet fans and showcase their brands. This isn't MrBeast's first engagement with India's creator community; in October, he collaborated with 14 top Indian creators, including CarryMinati, on a comedy series, Mr Beast Parody ft Indian Creators.