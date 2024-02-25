Here's When Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha Trailer Will Be Out

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 34 minutes ago

Yodha trailer, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani

The wait for Yodha trailer is almost over as the makers announced that the promotional asset will be out in four days. The upcoming action thriller headlined by Sidharth Malhotra also features Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani in lead roles. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is all set to hit big screens on March 15.

Hyderabad: Exciting news for fans of Sidharth Malhotra! The much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming movie Yodha is to be out soon. After treating the audience with an action-packed teaser and the melodious track Zindagi Tere Naam, the makers are gearing up to unveil Yodha trailer. Karan Johar, who is bankrolling the film, announced Yodha trailer release date on social media. The film features Sidharth Malhotra alongside Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram to announce the release date of the Yodha trailer, sharing a striking poster where Sidharth appears in combat gear. Captioning the post, Karan wrote, "Ready or not…the countdown to action has begun!! #YodhaTrailer arrives in just 4 days!✈️ Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Adding to the excitement, a soulful song from the movie titled Zindagi Tere Naam was unveiled recently, featuring Raashi Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra, encapsulating themes of love and romance. Sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by Kaushal Kishore along with Mishra, the song beautifully portrays Sidharth's character's love for Raashi and his commitment to her.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

The promotional campaign for Yodha commenced with a gripping teaser where Sidharth portrays a commando engaged in a high-stakes rescue mission, battling terrorists to save a hijacked flight. Disha Patani, playing a crucial role as a cabin crew member, adds to the film's intrigue.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Helemd by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is a Dharma Productions venture. Originally slated for release on several dates, including November 11, 2022, and later postponed to July 2023, September 15, and December 15, the film is now set to hit the screens on March 15, 2024.

Read More

  1. Siddharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Twin in Green as They Return to Mumbai - Watch
  2. Sidharth Malhotra on why he admires Kiara Advani: 'She is not skewed by whatever is happening in industry'
  3. KJo hints at Varun Dhawan and Sidhartha Mlahotra's 'steamy affair' from early days in the industry

TAGGED:

Yodha Trailer Release DateSidharth MalhotraRaashi KhannaDisha Patani

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.