Here's When Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha Trailer Will Be Out

Hyderabad: Exciting news for fans of Sidharth Malhotra! The much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming movie Yodha is to be out soon. After treating the audience with an action-packed teaser and the melodious track Zindagi Tere Naam, the makers are gearing up to unveil Yodha trailer. Karan Johar, who is bankrolling the film, announced Yodha trailer release date on social media. The film features Sidharth Malhotra alongside Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram to announce the release date of the Yodha trailer, sharing a striking poster where Sidharth appears in combat gear. Captioning the post, Karan wrote, "Ready or not…the countdown to action has begun!! #YodhaTrailer arrives in just 4 days!✈️ Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Adding to the excitement, a soulful song from the movie titled Zindagi Tere Naam was unveiled recently, featuring Raashi Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra, encapsulating themes of love and romance. Sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by Kaushal Kishore along with Mishra, the song beautifully portrays Sidharth's character's love for Raashi and his commitment to her.

The promotional campaign for Yodha commenced with a gripping teaser where Sidharth portrays a commando engaged in a high-stakes rescue mission, battling terrorists to save a hijacked flight. Disha Patani, playing a crucial role as a cabin crew member, adds to the film's intrigue.

Helemd by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is a Dharma Productions venture. Originally slated for release on several dates, including November 11, 2022, and later postponed to July 2023, September 15, and December 15, the film is now set to hit the screens on March 15, 2024.