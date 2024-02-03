Loading...

Here's When Ranveer Singh Starrer Don 3 Will Go on Floors

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

Don 3, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar

The pre-production for Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 will commence from next month. The makers are reportedly aiming to take the film on floors by August. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 is yet to get a leading lady.

Hyderabad: Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 has been making headlines lately, not only because it marks the third installment of a highly successful franchise but also due to its fresh casting choices. While Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Don in the first two films, Ranveer Singh steps into the iconic role for the third installment. This change sparked a range of reactions from fans, keeping the film in the spotlight.

Recent reports shed light on the pre-production and shooting schedules of Don 3. Pre-production for Don 3 is set to kick off next month, with filming slated to begin in August. The anticipation is high, especially considering the unexpected twists that characterised the previous Don movies, hinting at more surprises in store for audiences this time around.

While casting for the leading lady in Don 3 remains a mystery, an announcement is expected before production starts. Ranveer Singh steps into the shoes of Don, following the iconic role portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, the casting decision has garnered mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment over the change.

Addressing the buzz surrounding Ranveer's casting, Farhan had earlier clarified in an interview with a US-based publication that he and Shah Rukh Khan parted ways amicably. He explained, "I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is."

