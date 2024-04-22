Here's When Makers of Pushpa 2 Will Unveil First Single from Allu Arjun Starrer

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sukumar's highly-anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 15, 2024. The makers of the film unveiled a teaser earlier this month, which gained significant traction within hours of its release. Now, the makers are gearing up to reveal the film's first single.

Sources close to a newswire have disclosed that the much-awaited first single from Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in the first week of May. Although an official date is yet to be announced, fans eagerly await the electrifying tracks by music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

A source indicates that the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are confident in their content, hinting at major announcements in the upcoming weeks. As the teaser was just a glimpse, the forthcoming updates and first song are expected to create a buzz on social media.

In 2021, the musical numbers from Pushpa: The Rise became sensational hits, going viral worldwide. Beloved tracks from the first instalment, such as Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami, continue to resonate with audiences even today. Given the past works of Devi Sri Prasad, fans anticipate an array of vibrant and engaging tracks in the upcoming movie as well.

Allu Arjun takes the lead role in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which follows the story of sandalwood smuggler Pushparaj and his partnership with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat IPS in expanding his empire. The star-studded cast sees the return of familiar faces like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, along with newcomers Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.