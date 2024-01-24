Here's what Priyanka Chopra has to say to cousin Mannara as she enters Bigg Boss 17 finale week

Hyderabad: Actor Mannara Chopra has secured a spot among the top 5 finalists in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 17. Ahead of grand finale, Mannara received support from her cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra.

Mannara Chopra, a member of Priyanka Chopra's family, has received vocal support from her superstar cousin. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a picture of Mannara from inside the Bigg Boss house with an encouraging message, "Give it your best and forget about the rest."

Prior to Priyanka's message, Mannara's aunt and Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, expressed her pride and support in a video message. Madhu Chopra congratulated Mannara on reaching the finale and urged her to stay strong, emphasizing her resilience as a Chopra girl.

Priyanka Chopra extends support to Mannara Chopra

Mannara's journey in the Bigg Boss house has not been without its challenges. A video posted by Mannara's PR team highlighted a confrontational incident involving Ankita, Ayesha, Isha, and Vicky after a "torture" task. In response to the footage, Madhu Chopra criticized the behavior of Ankita, Isha, and Ayesha as "uncivilized."

Following Vicky Jain's eviction on Tuesday, the finalists were revealed to be Mannara, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty. The grand finale, where one of these five contestants will be crowned the winner, is scheduled for January 28. As the anticipation builds, fans are rallying behind their favorites.

Mannara, the cousin of Parineeti and Priyanka, has appeared in films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages. Former Bigg Boss contestant Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of Mannara, condemning Vicky's inappropriate remarks during a task. Meanwhile, Mannara has also bagged Superstar of the Season title, hints a latest glimpse of the show.

The house witnessed further tension as a physical altercation erupted between Munawar and Vicky over buckets in the aftermath of the night's confrontation. As the grand finale approaches, fans eagerly await the resolution of the intense drama inside the Bigg Boss house.