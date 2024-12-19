Here's How Payal Kapadia Came up with the Title All We Imagine as Light

Hyderabad: Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film All We Imagine as Light has captured the attention of audiences worldwide, winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Set in a beach town, it follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate, who is seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. Their trip allows them to confront their desires and redefine their relationships.

In an exclusive interview, Payal Kapadia shared her thoughts on the significance of her film, the journey of All We Imagine as Light, and her exciting participation in the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). She also opened up about being selected for the Spirit of Cinema Award and her appreciation for Kerala's rich cinema culture.

This Indo-French co-production, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, explores the complexities of human relationships, identity, and intimacy. However, it is not just the narrative and performances that have generated discussions; the film's title, particularly its Malayalam translation, has also caught attention.

The Malayalam title, Prabhayay Ninachathellam, is a direct translation of the original English title, All We Imagine as Light. But for Payal Kapadia, the process of selecting the title was far from straightforward. She explains that the character of Prabha, whose name means 'light,' was integral to the essence of the film, and this concept of light played a significant role in shaping the narrative. "When writing the script, I was keen to call the character 'Prabha,' as I knew it meant light, so I could later somehow incorporate it in the title," Payal says.

The title evolved with input from her co-writer Robin Joy and director Kamal K M, both of whom were instrumental in shaping the title. Kapadia, known for her thoughtful approach to storytelling, wanted to ensure that the title carried the meaning essential to the film's theme. The English title, All We Imagine as Light, reflects the yearning and hope for light in the lives of the characters. However, Payal points out that the Malayalam title gives away perspective, especially with the use of the word 'Prabhayay' (light), which brings the character of Prabha to the forefront.

"The nuances of the actual title were figured out by my co-writer Robin with some help from director Kamal K M, who always gave us good advice on language-related issues," Kapadia explains.

However, the interpretation of titles in different languages is not just linguistic but also cultural. In Kerala, a region known for its rich cinema culture and acceptance of both mainstream and arthouse films, the title offers a unique reflection of the local sensibilities. Despite initial debates over the film's themes of intimacy and nudity, All We Imagine as Light has managed to resonate with audiences, particularly the younger generation, who are open to nuanced narratives exploring desire, modernity, and personal freedom.

Read More