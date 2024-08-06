Here's How Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Reacts to Her Chemistry with JR NTR in Devara Song Dheere Dheere

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her highly anticipated Telugu debut in Devara: Part One. The film, starring Jr NTR, has been generating a lot of buzz, especially since the release of its second song, Dheere Dheere, on Monday. The love track, which features Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, has already piqued fans' interest with their sizzling chemistry and has netizens going gaga over it. Shikhar Pahariya, the B-town diva's rumoured partner, has also reacted to the romantic song.

Shikhar Pahariya's Instagram Story Melts Hearts as He Raves About Janhvi Kapoor's New Song Dheere Dheere (Instagram)

The businessman and social media figure is among the many who loved the song. He used Instagram stories to express his admiration and excitement about the track soon after it was dropped. Pahariya posted a screenshot of Janhvi's announcement for the song with the caption, "Wow wow wow" and heart-eye emojis, followed by the phrase- "Maaasss." Janhvi reposted Shikhar's story on her account, adding to the couple's beautiful social media exchanges. Fans of the couple were quick to notice the mutual love, with many praising Shikhar for his unwavering support for Janhvi's career.

The song, composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, has Hindi lyrics written by Kausar Munir. Kapoor plays Thangam in Dheere Dheere, as she romances the RRR actor, in a visually spectacular location. Bosco Martis' choreography adds to their performance, heightening its romantic appeal. Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. It will be released on September 27, 2024, with Saif Ali Khan playing an important role in the film.