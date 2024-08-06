ETV Bharat / entertainment

Here's How Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Reacts to Her Chemistry with JR NTR in Devara Song Dheere Dheere

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 7:24 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's latest song from Devara Part 1 titled Dheere Dheere was dropped on Monday. Among scores of Kapoor's fans, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya too reacted to the romantic track. Check out his reaction here.

Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry with Jr NTR peaks in Devara song Dheere Dheere; Here's what rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya has to say
Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry with Jr NTR peaks in Devara song Dheere Dheere; Here's what rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya has to say (ANI)

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her highly anticipated Telugu debut in Devara: Part One. The film, starring Jr NTR, has been generating a lot of buzz, especially since the release of its second song, Dheere Dheere, on Monday. The love track, which features Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, has already piqued fans' interest with their sizzling chemistry and has netizens going gaga over it. Shikhar Pahariya, the B-town diva's rumoured partner, has also reacted to the romantic song.

Shikhar Pahariya's Instagram Story Melts Hearts as He Raves About Janhvi Kapoor's New Song Dheere Dheere
Shikhar Pahariya's Instagram Story Melts Hearts as He Raves About Janhvi Kapoor's New Song Dheere Dheere (Instagram)

The businessman and social media figure is among the many who loved the song. He used Instagram stories to express his admiration and excitement about the track soon after it was dropped. Pahariya posted a screenshot of Janhvi's announcement for the song with the caption, "Wow wow wow" and heart-eye emojis, followed by the phrase- "Maaasss." Janhvi reposted Shikhar's story on her account, adding to the couple's beautiful social media exchanges. Fans of the couple were quick to notice the mutual love, with many praising Shikhar for his unwavering support for Janhvi's career.

The song, composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, has Hindi lyrics written by Kausar Munir. Kapoor plays Thangam in Dheere Dheere, as she romances the RRR actor, in a visually spectacular location. Bosco Martis' choreography adds to their performance, heightening its romantic appeal. Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. It will be released on September 27, 2024, with Saif Ali Khan playing an important role in the film.

Read More

  1. 'I Love Him': Boney Kapoor Expresses His Fondness for Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. Was Gulshan Devaiah 'Sidelined' from Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Promotions? Here's What He Has to Say
  3. 'Kick Out Indecisive Partners': Janhvi Kapoor's Strong Stance Against Situationships, Describes Concept As 'Retarded'

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her highly anticipated Telugu debut in Devara: Part One. The film, starring Jr NTR, has been generating a lot of buzz, especially since the release of its second song, Dheere Dheere, on Monday. The love track, which features Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, has already piqued fans' interest with their sizzling chemistry and has netizens going gaga over it. Shikhar Pahariya, the B-town diva's rumoured partner, has also reacted to the romantic song.

Shikhar Pahariya's Instagram Story Melts Hearts as He Raves About Janhvi Kapoor's New Song Dheere Dheere
Shikhar Pahariya's Instagram Story Melts Hearts as He Raves About Janhvi Kapoor's New Song Dheere Dheere (Instagram)

The businessman and social media figure is among the many who loved the song. He used Instagram stories to express his admiration and excitement about the track soon after it was dropped. Pahariya posted a screenshot of Janhvi's announcement for the song with the caption, "Wow wow wow" and heart-eye emojis, followed by the phrase- "Maaasss." Janhvi reposted Shikhar's story on her account, adding to the couple's beautiful social media exchanges. Fans of the couple were quick to notice the mutual love, with many praising Shikhar for his unwavering support for Janhvi's career.

The song, composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, has Hindi lyrics written by Kausar Munir. Kapoor plays Thangam in Dheere Dheere, as she romances the RRR actor, in a visually spectacular location. Bosco Martis' choreography adds to their performance, heightening its romantic appeal. Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. It will be released on September 27, 2024, with Saif Ali Khan playing an important role in the film.

Read More

  1. 'I Love Him': Boney Kapoor Expresses His Fondness for Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. Was Gulshan Devaiah 'Sidelined' from Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Promotions? Here's What He Has to Say
  3. 'Kick Out Indecisive Partners': Janhvi Kapoor's Strong Stance Against Situationships, Describes Concept As 'Retarded'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVARA SONG DHEERE DHEERESHIKHAR PAHARIYA ON DEVARA SONGJANHVI KAPOOR CHEMISTRY WITH JR NTRSHIKHAR REACTION TO JANHVI SONG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.