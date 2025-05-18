Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Exits Priyadarshan Directorial; Denies 'Creative Disagreements With The Filmmaker'

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal made an official announcement that he is no longer a part of the much awaited comedy sequel Hera Pheri 3. The actor took to post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that his departure was not a result of a disagreement with the film's director as was originally suggested.

"I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," Rawal wrote, adding, "I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director."

The post follows days of speculation that Rawal had left for issues with the script or direction. His clarification relieved some fans but left many more questions. Fans are now asking if there is another reason for him not returning with many speculating that it could be due to scheduling problems, or to be type casted in the same character.

Rawal's character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, aka Babu Bhaiya, in the original Hera Pheri (2000) and the sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006) is considered one of the most iconic comedic performances in Indian cinema. His mannerisms and dialogues made him a cull favourite.

With Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty returning for the third installment, fans were hoping to see the original trio reunite. Social media erupted with pleas asking Rawal to reconsider. "Hera Pheri without Babu Bhaiya is like tea without sugar!" one fan posted.

While Rawal won't be in Hera Pheri 3, he hasn't closed the doors on future collaborations with Priyadarshan. He is set to appear in Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy also featuring Akshay Kumar and Tabu, which is scheduled for a 2026 release. He is also part of another ensemble film, Welcome to the Jungle.