Her Face Lights Up: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Opens up about Ram Charan's Bond with Daughter Klin

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 13 hours ago

Upasana Kamineni talks about her husband Ram Charan's bond with daughter Klin Kaara in a recent interview. Read on to know Upasana's honest sentiments while also catching up on Ram Charan's upcoming film projects.

Hyderabad: Upasana Kamineni recently shared details regarding her husband Ram Charan's relationship with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, highlighting their sweet bond. In an heartfelt interview, Upasana acknowledged jealously while talking about the wonderful bond between the father and the daughter. Upasana Kamineni and her husband Ram Charan were blessed with Klin after 11 years of marriage on June 20, 2023.

The three of them are regularly seen together, cherishing the moments they spend as a family. Whether it's a normal outing or a significant occasion, the trio is frequently seen interacting closely, demonstrating the strong family bonds that keep them together. It became all the more prominent in Upasana's recent video chat, wherein she talked about the intimate bond between her husband and their daughter.

During a recent interview, Upasana discussed the unique bond between fathers and daughters, eliciting an emotional response from viewers. When asked about the special bond that exists between fathers and daughters, Upasana reacted honestly and accepted the widely held belief that daughters and fathers do share a special bond. Upasana admitted that she was envious of Ram Charan and his daughter Klin Kaara's close friendship.

Upasana remarked about their relationship and how Klin Kaara's face lights up when she sees her father. She detailed their interactions in great detail, highlighting her daughter's wide smile and the sparkle in Ram Charan's eyes. She says: "When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.”

The poignant talk with Upasana elicited emotional responses from viewers, resulting in inspiring remarks and gratitude on social media. That segment of the video has now gone viral on the Internet, with many applauding the couple's loving and nurturing relationship with their daughter.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently working on his forthcoming film Game Changer, which stars Kiara Advani and is directed by S Shankar. The film will be a political drama. Though the film has received some criticism for a lack of updates from the makers, fans are eagerly anticipating its release. Ram Charan will also be working on a project called #RC16, which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

