Mollywood MeToo: Mukesh Arrested by SIT in Rape Case, Released on Bail; Siddique's Bail Denied in Sexual Assault Case - Watch

Kochi: The Malayalam film industry is currently embroiled in controversy as actor and MLA Mukesh has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case following a three-hour interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Kochi Coastal Police Office. Despite this arrest, Mukesh has been released due to an anticipatory bail granted by the Kerala High Court. In a parallel development, actor Siddique has been denied anticipatory bail in a separate sexual assault case involving another woman actor.

Two cases have been registered against Mukesh by the Wadakkanchery and Maradu police. He claims the allegations are a result of his refusal to succumb to blackmail. The case against him is part of a broader investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within the Malayalam film industry, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report. The Kerala government had to form a seven-member SIT on August 25 to investigate these claims.

Mukesh Arrested by SIT in Rape Case, Released on Bail (Video source: ANI)

Moreover, the Kerala High Court dismissed actor Siddique's anticipatory bail application on Tuesday in a separate sexual assault case filed by another female actor. Siddique has denied the accusations, but his bail request, made on September 2, was rejected amid an ongoing investigation. Siddique also resigned from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), along with its 17-member executive committee, in light of the allegations.

The Justice Hema Committee, established after the 2017 actress assault case, highlighted the exploitation of women in Malayalam cinema, leading to multiple FIRs being registered against high-profile actors and directors. Other actors implicated in sexual assault cases include Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju.