Hema Committee Report: AMMA Faces Split as Mollywood Actors Seek New Trade Union with FEFKA

Hyderabad: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is on the brink of a significant split following recent scandals and controversies. According to reports, at least 20 prominent stars from AMMA have approached the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) with a proposal to form a separate trade union. This move comes in the wake of the Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread sexual misconduct in the Malayalam film industry and implicated several senior AMMA members.

FEFKA General Secretary B. Unnikrishnan confirmed the development, stating that FEFKA will first review the new union's structure and then offer official validation. He emphasised that while a new union may be formed, AMMA's identity and membership procedures would remain intact. The request was made by 17 male and 3 female actors seeking a more structured approach to address their professional and personal concerns.

The push for a new union follows the resignation of key AMMA officials, including actors Mohanlal and Mammootty, who stepped down after the release of the Hema panel report. The Kerala government has since established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations, which include accusations against high-profile figures such as director Ranjith and actors Siddique, Edavela Babu, Jayasurya, Mukesh, and Nivin Pauly.

Read More