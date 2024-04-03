Heeramandi Song Tilasmi Bahein Out: Sonakshi Sinha Spells Magic in Latest Track Composed by Bhansali

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar have released a new song titled Tilasmi Bahein on Wednesday. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series stars an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha among others. The period drama series is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself, Tilasmi Bahein spotlights Sonakshi Sinha in a mesmerizing role. This song offers a sneak peek into her character, Fareedan, and although initially subtle, the song gradually builds up into an infectious melody.

Bhansali injects a fresh spirit into this composition, infusing it with pulsating intensity and rhythm, thereby setting a new benchmark in musical storytelling. The music video showcases Sonakshi exhibiting her graceful moves, seemingly captivating the affluent individuals surrounding her. Donning a shimmering saree, she gracefully navigates the choreography by Kruti Mahesh while holding a glass of alcohol and a cigarette.

Heeramandi features leading actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha. This series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in the world of OTT platforms. Through Heeramandi, a vivid portrayal of pre-independence India is brought to life, enriched by a stellar ensemble, opulent sets, and Bhansali's distinctive production design, all complemented by the captivating performances of the lead cast.