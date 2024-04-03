Heeramandi Song Tilasmi Bahein Out: Sonakshi Sinha Spells Magic in Latest Track Composed by Bhansali

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

Updated : Apr 3, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Heeramandi Song Tilasmi Bahein Out: Sonakshi Sinha Moves Like Magic in This Bhansali Music

The new song Tilasmi Bahein from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is out on Wednesday. The Netflix series which stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others, is slated to premiere on May 1.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar have released a new song titled Tilasmi Bahein on Wednesday. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series stars an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha among others. The period drama series is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself, Tilasmi Bahein spotlights Sonakshi Sinha in a mesmerizing role. This song offers a sneak peek into her character, Fareedan, and although initially subtle, the song gradually builds up into an infectious melody.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Bhansali injects a fresh spirit into this composition, infusing it with pulsating intensity and rhythm, thereby setting a new benchmark in musical storytelling. The music video showcases Sonakshi exhibiting her graceful moves, seemingly captivating the affluent individuals surrounding her. Donning a shimmering saree, she gracefully navigates the choreography by Kruti Mahesh while holding a glass of alcohol and a cigarette.

Heeramandi features leading actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha. This series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in the world of OTT platforms. Through Heeramandi, a vivid portrayal of pre-independence India is brought to life, enriched by a stellar ensemble, opulent sets, and Bhansali's distinctive production design, all complemented by the captivating performances of the lead cast.

READ MORE

  1. Aditi Rao Hydari Skips Heeramandi Event; Host Confirms Wedding with Siddharth
  2. Heeramandi Song Sakal Ban: Bhansali Brings Khusrau's Poetry to Life with Signature Grandeur
  3. Netflix Releases 2024 India Slate Plan: From Heeramandi to KJo's The Secret Lives of Bollywood Wives
Last Updated :Apr 3, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.