Heartbreaking: Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna join Kamal Haasan and Vijay to Express Grief over Tragic Wayanad Landslides

Hyderabad: Severe landslides occurred in Kerala's Wayanad district early on July 30, burying large regions under rubble. In addition to injuring over 180, this horrific incident has taken the lives of at least 174 people. As more individuals go missing and rescue efforts continue, it is anticipated that the number of casualties may increase.

The families of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy would receive Rs 2 lakh in compensation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Moreover, celebrities from across film fraternities have poured in their heartfelt condolences on the tragic incident. Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Vijay Thalapathy were among the first to make an X post, reaching out to the bereaved families.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to tragic Wayanad landslides (Instagram)

Notable actors Suriya and Rashmika Mandanna have also shared their concerns about the tragedy on social media and urged the government to intervene. The duo expressed their sorrow over the Wayanad tragedy and offered their sympathies to all impacted. Suriya Sivakumar wrote on X: "My thoughts and prayers with the families. Heartbreaking..! Respects to all members of Government agencies and people on the field helping the families with rescue operations." Actor Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the tragic news on her Instagram Story.

Kamal tweeted in Tamil, while Vijay shared the post in English. Taking to X, Vijay wrote: "Deeply saddened on hearing the tragic news of landslide #Wayanad, #Kerala. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Request the Government authorities that the necessary rescue and relief measures be provided to the affected on a war-footing."

The Indian 2 actor offered his condolences in a tweet, which in English reads: "The disasters caused by the landslides in Wayanad and Valparai of Kerala make my heart flutter. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, homes and belongings." He also empahsised that natural disasters have become a regular occurrence due to climate change.

On similar lines, actors Mohanlal and Mammootty shared informative contact details of agencies involved in rescue work. Taking to Facebook, both actors shared posts in Malayalam. Moreover, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted on the micro-blogging site X, urging people to not spread fake news at this crucial hour.