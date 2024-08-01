ETV Bharat / entertainment

Heartbreaking: Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna join Kamal Haasan and Vijay to Express Grief over Tragic Wayanad Landslides

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 1, 2024, 7:32 AM IST

Kerala's Wayanad district faced severe landslides on Monday. It claimed over 170 lives leaving several injured. With the rescue operations on and the death toll on the rise, celebrities took to social media to offer deepest condolences to the affected families.

Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna join Kamal Haasan and Vijay to Express Grief over Tragic Wayanad Landslides
Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna join Kamal Haasan and Vijay to Express Grief over Tragic Wayanad Landslides (ANI)

Hyderabad: Severe landslides occurred in Kerala's Wayanad district early on July 30, burying large regions under rubble. In addition to injuring over 180, this horrific incident has taken the lives of at least 174 people. As more individuals go missing and rescue efforts continue, it is anticipated that the number of casualties may increase.

The families of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy would receive Rs 2 lakh in compensation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Moreover, celebrities from across film fraternities have poured in their heartfelt condolences on the tragic incident. Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Vijay Thalapathy were among the first to make an X post, reaching out to the bereaved families.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to tragic Wayanad landslides
Rashmika Mandanna reacts to tragic Wayanad landslides (Instagram)

Notable actors Suriya and Rashmika Mandanna have also shared their concerns about the tragedy on social media and urged the government to intervene. The duo expressed their sorrow over the Wayanad tragedy and offered their sympathies to all impacted. Suriya Sivakumar wrote on X: "My thoughts and prayers with the families. Heartbreaking..! Respects to all members of Government agencies and people on the field helping the families with rescue operations." Actor Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the tragic news on her Instagram Story.

Kamal tweeted in Tamil, while Vijay shared the post in English. Taking to X, Vijay wrote: "Deeply saddened on hearing the tragic news of landslide #Wayanad, #Kerala. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Request the Government authorities that the necessary rescue and relief measures be provided to the affected on a war-footing."

The Indian 2 actor offered his condolences in a tweet, which in English reads: "The disasters caused by the landslides in Wayanad and Valparai of Kerala make my heart flutter. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, homes and belongings." He also empahsised that natural disasters have become a regular occurrence due to climate change.

On similar lines, actors Mohanlal and Mammootty shared informative contact details of agencies involved in rescue work. Taking to Facebook, both actors shared posts in Malayalam. Moreover, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted on the micro-blogging site X, urging people to not spread fake news at this crucial hour.

Read More

  1. Centre Had Warned Kerala Over Possible Landslides In Wayanad Week In Advance: Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha
  2. Ahead of His Birthday, Suriya Donates Blood with Fans - Watch
  3. Watch: 'People Have Lost Faith in NEET, Exemption Only Solution,' Says Vijay as He Honours Students in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: Severe landslides occurred in Kerala's Wayanad district early on July 30, burying large regions under rubble. In addition to injuring over 180, this horrific incident has taken the lives of at least 174 people. As more individuals go missing and rescue efforts continue, it is anticipated that the number of casualties may increase.

The families of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy would receive Rs 2 lakh in compensation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Moreover, celebrities from across film fraternities have poured in their heartfelt condolences on the tragic incident. Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Vijay Thalapathy were among the first to make an X post, reaching out to the bereaved families.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to tragic Wayanad landslides
Rashmika Mandanna reacts to tragic Wayanad landslides (Instagram)

Notable actors Suriya and Rashmika Mandanna have also shared their concerns about the tragedy on social media and urged the government to intervene. The duo expressed their sorrow over the Wayanad tragedy and offered their sympathies to all impacted. Suriya Sivakumar wrote on X: "My thoughts and prayers with the families. Heartbreaking..! Respects to all members of Government agencies and people on the field helping the families with rescue operations." Actor Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the tragic news on her Instagram Story.

Kamal tweeted in Tamil, while Vijay shared the post in English. Taking to X, Vijay wrote: "Deeply saddened on hearing the tragic news of landslide #Wayanad, #Kerala. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Request the Government authorities that the necessary rescue and relief measures be provided to the affected on a war-footing."

The Indian 2 actor offered his condolences in a tweet, which in English reads: "The disasters caused by the landslides in Wayanad and Valparai of Kerala make my heart flutter. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, homes and belongings." He also empahsised that natural disasters have become a regular occurrence due to climate change.

On similar lines, actors Mohanlal and Mammootty shared informative contact details of agencies involved in rescue work. Taking to Facebook, both actors shared posts in Malayalam. Moreover, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted on the micro-blogging site X, urging people to not spread fake news at this crucial hour.

Read More

  1. Centre Had Warned Kerala Over Possible Landslides In Wayanad Week In Advance: Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha
  2. Ahead of His Birthday, Suriya Donates Blood with Fans - Watch
  3. Watch: 'People Have Lost Faith in NEET, Exemption Only Solution,' Says Vijay as He Honours Students in Tamil Nadu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURIYARASHMIKA MANDANNAKAMAL HAASANVIJAY THALAPATHYCELEB REACTION ON WAYANAD LANDSLIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.