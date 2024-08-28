Heartbreaking Because It Is Familiar: Swara Bhasker Reacts to Hema Committee Report

Hyderabad: Swara Bhasker has voiced her concerns on the Hema Committee Report, which exposes instances of harassment and exploitation within the Malayalam film industry. In a heartfelt X post on Tuesday, Bhasker described the report's findings as 'heartbreaking because it is familiar' reflecting systemic issues of patriarchal power and exploitation prevalent in the showbiz industry.

Bhasker praised the Women In Cinema Collective (WCC) for their bravery in speaking out against sexual harassment and pushing for a thorough examination of the industry's working conditions. She expressed solidarity with the women who shared their experiences and advocated for change, emphasising their crucial role in addressing issues that people in influential positions have largely ignored.

In her detailed note, the Raanjhanaa actor critiqued the entertainment industry's patriarchal and feudal nature. She pointed out that the industry's structure often prioritises financial and operational convenience over ethical considerations, leading to a culture of silence and complicity. She highlighted how successful figures in the industry are often shielded from accountability, while those who challenge the status quo are labelled troublemakers and marginalised.

Bhasker questioned whether other film industries in India are addressing similar issues and stressed the importance of confronting uncomfortable truths to address abuses of power. Her post reflects a broader call for systemic change within the industry, urging greater accountability from those in positions of power. On similar lines, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar opened up about the #MeToo movement in Kerala film industry. She expressed respect for women who raised the call, while sharing her personal experience of misconduct at the hands of her father.

The Hema Committee Report has spurred significant public discussion and outrage, with numerous celebrities, including Tanushree Dutta and Parvathy Thiruvothu, expressing their views. The report has led to renewed scrutiny and demands for action against alleged perpetrators in Malayalam cinema.