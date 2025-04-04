'He Was The Rarest Of The Rare': Shatrughan Sinha Recalls Manoj Kumar's Patriotism And Brilliance

Hyderabad: Legendary actor-director Manoj Kumar passed away early this morning, leaving behind a legacy of patriotism, cinematic brilliance, and timeless storytelling. Among the many voices mourning his loss is veteran actor and Member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha, who shared heartfelt memories and paid tribute to his close friend and mentor.

In an interaction with ETV Bharat, Sinha expressed deep sorrow, calling Manoj Kumar "the rarest of the rare" and praising his unmatched versatility in Indian cinema. "He was a great personality - a top-class filmmaker, a brilliant actor, an exceptional writer, an editor with a sharp eye, and someone who had an incredible sense of music and camera work," said Sinha.

He mentioned Kumar's contribution to nationalism through films. "Today, when we talk about nationalism, we must remember that Manoj Kumar embodied it fully. He made patriotism popular, impactful, and inspiring across generations," Sinha said.

Referring to Kumar's iconic films like Shaheed, Upkar, Shor, and Purab Aur Paschim, Sinha noted how his work beautifully showcased a secular and inclusive vision of India. "He believed in all religions, and that message was clearly reflected in his films," he added.

Recalling a special memory from 1967, Sinha shared how former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was invited to the premiere of Upkar, held at Golcha Cinema in Delhi. "Shastriji had planned to stay only 10 minutes but was so moved by the film and Manoj Ji's presence that he stayed for the entire three-hour screening," Sinha recalled.

Sinha, who worked with Manoj Kumar in films like Kranti and Santosh, shared a personal connection as well. "He was like an elder brother to me. Our families were very close. My wife used to tie Rakhi to Manoj Ji, and he was like an uncle to my children. In fact, he named both my sons - Luv and Kush," Sinha said.

Remembering their time on Kranti, the 1981 film which became one of the top ten highest-grossing Indian films of its time, Sinha remarked on the film's powerful message and star-studded ensemble including Dilip Kumar and Shashi Kapoor.

"We recently visited his house and even planned to see him in the hospital, but fate had other plans. This morning's news broke my heart," he said.

Describing Kumar as "not only beautiful in appearance but also in heart and work," Sinha concluded by saying, "Manoj Kumar is immortal. His impression on Indian cinema and culture will last forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Manoj Kumar died at the age of 87 in Mumbai from age-related health concerns. The late actor, affectionately known as Bharat Kumar, was more than just a cinematic hero; he was also a mentor and torchbearer of national pride through cinema.