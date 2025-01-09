ETV Bharat / entertainment

'He Wants to Kill Me and My Family': Niddhi Agerwal Reports Death Threats to Hyderabad Cybercrime Police

Nidhhi Agerwal files a complaint with Hyderabad's Cybercrime Police, accusing an unknown individual of sending death threats and harassing her family on social media.

Actor Niddhi Agerwal
Actor Niddhi Agerwal (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Actor Nidhhi Agerwal approached the Cybercrime police in Hyderabad to complain about an unknown person harassing her. In her complaint, she said that a person threatened to kill her and her family on social media. She told the Cybercrime police that the harasser was repeatedly tagging her Insta account with obscene messages.

Agerwal, in her complaint to the cybercrime police, stated that she and her family were under emotional stress due to the threats online. She asked the police to identify the accused and take legal action. Responding to this, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

On the professional front, Agerwal is busy with two projects. She is starring alongside Pawan Kalyan in the highly anticipated period action film Harihara Veeramallu, which is being shot in Vijayawada, and also playing a key role in the romantic comedy Raja Saab opposite Prabhas. Harihara Veeramallu is directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, while Raja Saab is helmed by Maruthi.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is slated to release in theatres this March, whereas Raja Saab eyes a theatrical release later in the year. Both films have created significant buzz online with fans awaiting more updates on the two films. Feeding her fan's curiosity, Niddhi recently shared an update about the films. Taking to her social media handle, the actor revealed that she shot for both films on the same day, adding to the excitement surrounding the films.

Read More

  1. 'Royal by Blood, Rebel by Choice': Prabhas Claims Throne in The Raja Saab Motion Poster - Watch
  2. Two Fans Die After Game Changer Event; Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Dil Raju Announce Financial Aid
  3. Is Akira Nandan Stepping Into Tollywood With OG Alongside His Father Pawan Kalyan?

Hyderabad: Actor Nidhhi Agerwal approached the Cybercrime police in Hyderabad to complain about an unknown person harassing her. In her complaint, she said that a person threatened to kill her and her family on social media. She told the Cybercrime police that the harasser was repeatedly tagging her Insta account with obscene messages.

Agerwal, in her complaint to the cybercrime police, stated that she and her family were under emotional stress due to the threats online. She asked the police to identify the accused and take legal action. Responding to this, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

On the professional front, Agerwal is busy with two projects. She is starring alongside Pawan Kalyan in the highly anticipated period action film Harihara Veeramallu, which is being shot in Vijayawada, and also playing a key role in the romantic comedy Raja Saab opposite Prabhas. Harihara Veeramallu is directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, while Raja Saab is helmed by Maruthi.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is slated to release in theatres this March, whereas Raja Saab eyes a theatrical release later in the year. Both films have created significant buzz online with fans awaiting more updates on the two films. Feeding her fan's curiosity, Niddhi recently shared an update about the films. Taking to her social media handle, the actor revealed that she shot for both films on the same day, adding to the excitement surrounding the films.

Read More

  1. 'Royal by Blood, Rebel by Choice': Prabhas Claims Throne in The Raja Saab Motion Poster - Watch
  2. Two Fans Die After Game Changer Event; Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Dil Raju Announce Financial Aid
  3. Is Akira Nandan Stepping Into Tollywood With OG Alongside His Father Pawan Kalyan?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIDHHI AGERWAL POLICE COMPLAINTNIDHHI AGERWAL CYBERCRIMENIDHHI AGERWAL BLACKMAILEDENTERTAINMENT NEWSACTOR NIDHHI AGERWAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.