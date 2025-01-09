'He Wants to Kill Me and My Family': Niddhi Agerwal Reports Death Threats to Hyderabad Cybercrime Police

Hyderabad: Actor Nidhhi Agerwal approached the Cybercrime police in Hyderabad to complain about an unknown person harassing her. In her complaint, she said that a person threatened to kill her and her family on social media. She told the Cybercrime police that the harasser was repeatedly tagging her Insta account with obscene messages.

Agerwal, in her complaint to the cybercrime police, stated that she and her family were under emotional stress due to the threats online. She asked the police to identify the accused and take legal action. Responding to this, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

On the professional front, Agerwal is busy with two projects. She is starring alongside Pawan Kalyan in the highly anticipated period action film Harihara Veeramallu, which is being shot in Vijayawada, and also playing a key role in the romantic comedy Raja Saab opposite Prabhas. Harihara Veeramallu is directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, while Raja Saab is helmed by Maruthi.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is slated to release in theatres this March, whereas Raja Saab eyes a theatrical release later in the year. Both films have created significant buzz online with fans awaiting more updates on the two films. Feeding her fan's curiosity, Niddhi recently shared an update about the films. Taking to her social media handle, the actor revealed that she shot for both films on the same day, adding to the excitement surrounding the films.