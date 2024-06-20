ETV Bharat / entertainment

'He Is Still an Accused, Not a Convicted Criminal': Anusha Rai on Darshan's Alleged Involvement in Renukaswamy's Murder

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

Kannada actor Darshan has reportedly admitted his involvement in Renukaswamy's murder. But, actor Anusha Rai expressed disbelief and urged the public to wait for the legal process. She emphasised Darshan's caring nature and criticised the unfair treatment of his family amid the controversy.

'He Is Still an Accused, Not a Convicted Criminal': Anusha Rai on Darshan's Alleged Involvement in Renukaswamy's Murder
Kannada actors Darshan and Anusha Rai (Photo: Instagram/Anusha Rai)

Hyderabad: The Kannada film industry has been shrouded in silence since the arrest of actor Darshan Thogudeepa by the Bengaluru police in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy. As the investigation continues, a recent development has revealed that Darshan has allegedly admitted to his involvement in the crime. Amid this controversy, Kannada actor Anusha Rai expressed her disbelief at Darshan's alleged involvement in the murder case.

Having been a long-time admirer of Darshan's work, Anusha recounted her encounter with the actor, describing him as very "sweet and kind." While speaking to a newswire recently, she recalled a conversation in which Darshan shared his humble approach to his fans, stating that he only serves them food once a year on his birthday, while they support him throughout the year. Anusha also mentioned Darshan has a tattoo on his chest that reads "Nanna Celebrities," which shows his affection for his fans, whom he refers to as "celebrities".

Anusha went on to emphasise Darshan's concern for his fans' well-being, citing an instance where he advised them not to follow him on the roads, as he often travels at high speeds. This, she asserted, demonstrates his caring nature, making it difficult to reconcile with the allegations against him. "How can such a caring person be involved in a crime like this? He is still an accused, not a convicted criminal," she stated. Anusha urged the public to reserve judgment until the legal process unfolds, rather than jumping to conclusions and spreading negativity.

The Damayanthi actor also voiced her disappointment at the public's treatment of Darshan's family, particularly his wife Vijayalakshmi and their 15-year-old son. She felt that it was unfair to target them, citing a social media post that wished harm upon Darshan's son, similar to the fate of Renukaswamy. Anusha highlighted that Vijayalakshmi has been a constant support to Darshan for 22 years and that their son is still just a teenager, unaware of his father's fame and the current situation. She appealed to the public to spare Darshan's family from further distress.

READ MORE

  1. BJP Delegation Meets Renukaswamy's Family, Asks Govt To Give Compensation, Job To His Wife
  2. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan's Manager Dies by Suicide
  3. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Postmortem Report Reveals Darshan's Fan's Death by Shock, Internal Bleeding

TAGGED:

RENUKASWAMY MURDER CASEDARSHAN IN MURDER CASEKANNADA ACTOR ANUSHA RAIDARSHANANUSHA RAI DEFENDS ACTOR DARSHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.