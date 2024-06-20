'He Is Still an Accused, Not a Convicted Criminal': Anusha Rai on Darshan's Alleged Involvement in Renukaswamy's Murder

Hyderabad: The Kannada film industry has been shrouded in silence since the arrest of actor Darshan Thogudeepa by the Bengaluru police in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy. As the investigation continues, a recent development has revealed that Darshan has allegedly admitted to his involvement in the crime. Amid this controversy, Kannada actor Anusha Rai expressed her disbelief at Darshan's alleged involvement in the murder case.

Having been a long-time admirer of Darshan's work, Anusha recounted her encounter with the actor, describing him as very "sweet and kind." While speaking to a newswire recently, she recalled a conversation in which Darshan shared his humble approach to his fans, stating that he only serves them food once a year on his birthday, while they support him throughout the year. Anusha also mentioned Darshan has a tattoo on his chest that reads "Nanna Celebrities," which shows his affection for his fans, whom he refers to as "celebrities".

Anusha went on to emphasise Darshan's concern for his fans' well-being, citing an instance where he advised them not to follow him on the roads, as he often travels at high speeds. This, she asserted, demonstrates his caring nature, making it difficult to reconcile with the allegations against him. "How can such a caring person be involved in a crime like this? He is still an accused, not a convicted criminal," she stated. Anusha urged the public to reserve judgment until the legal process unfolds, rather than jumping to conclusions and spreading negativity.

The Damayanthi actor also voiced her disappointment at the public's treatment of Darshan's family, particularly his wife Vijayalakshmi and their 15-year-old son. She felt that it was unfair to target them, citing a social media post that wished harm upon Darshan's son, similar to the fate of Renukaswamy. Anusha highlighted that Vijayalakshmi has been a constant support to Darshan for 22 years and that their son is still just a teenager, unaware of his father's fame and the current situation. She appealed to the public to spare Darshan's family from further distress.