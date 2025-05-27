Haven't Discovered Jafar Panahi Yet? Start With These Must-Watch Films To Understand His Genius

Hyderabad: Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi won the Palme d'Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for his revenge thriller, It Was Just An Accident. The award was presented by Cate Blanchett to Panahi, who has been banned from leaving Iran for more than 15 years. The audience rose in a standing ovation as the director, who was imprisoned as recently as three years ago and went on a hunger strike for his freedom, raised his arms in disbelief before applauding his collaborators and supporters around him.

Onstage, Cannes jury president Juliette Binoche welcomed Panahi with open arms. It was Binoche who, back in 2010, held up his name in silent protest at Cannes while the director was under house arrest in Tehran. This year, he returned as a free man to receive the festival's top honour.

Jafar Panahi won the Palme d'Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (Photo: ANI)

Panahi's win is more than a personal milestone; it is a recognition of his relentless pursuit of truth in the face of systemic censorship and persecution. Over the past decade and a half, he has made films in secret, under house arrest, and in defiance of a 20-year ban on filmmaking.

It Was Just An Accident (Photo: Film Poster)

Here's a look at six of his most powerful and essential works - a primer for anyone who has yet to discover the genius of Jafar Panahi.

1. 3 Faces (2018)

Shot discreetly while Panahi was still banned from directing, 3 Faces follows three Iranian women from different generations, each confronting the invisible societal forces that bind them. It's a meditative, quiet film that speaks volumes with its stillness. Competing for the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2018, it earned the Best Screenplay award. Subtle and reflective, 3 Faces is a reminder that even under surveillance, Panahi never stopped watching, listening, or telling stories.

2. This Is Not A Film (2011)

Perhaps the boldest act of cinematic defiance ever captured on screen, This Is Not A Film was made while Panahi was under house arrest. Shot partly on an iPhone inside his Tehran apartment, the film is a raw, personal diary of a filmmaker trying to survive censorship. With a USB drive smuggled to Cannes inside a cake, the film was a message to the world: storytelling cannot be silenced. Watching Panahi read aloud from a script he'll never get to direct is heartbreaking - and unforgettable.

3. No Bears (2022)

In No Bears, Panahi plays himself, trying to direct a film remotely from a village near the Iranian border. The film was released in 2022 while Panahi was still under house arrest. This one blurs the line between fiction and documentary like only he can. The story within the story mirrors his real-life struggle, trying to create, knowing the system is watching. A few months after its release, Panahi was imprisoned again. And still, he refuses to stop. The film was shot secretly in Iran and stars Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobasri, Bakhtiar Panjei and Mina Kavani.

4. Closed Curtain (2013)

Filmed in his Caspian Sea villa while under house arrest, Closed Curtain is a haunting, metaphor-laden drama. A man hides in a villa with his dog, his solitude interrupted by a mysterious visitor. As reality breaks down, the film becomes a reflection on isolation, identity, and resistance. It won the Silver Bear for Best Script at the 2013 Berlin International Film Festival. Panahi himself has said he began filming it in melancholy and emerged healed by the creative process.

5. Taxi Tehran (2015)

A yellow cab becomes a moving confessional in Taxi Tehran, where Panahi drives through the streets of Tehran, picking up passengers with stories to tell. Blending fiction and documentary, the film subtly critiques censorship without ever naming it. It's a portrait of a society in flux, painted with humour and humanity. The film won the Golden Bear at the 2015 Berlin International Film Festival.

6. Offside (2006)

One of his last films before the official ban, Offside tells the story of young women attempting to sneak into a football match, forbidden to them by law. What begins as a simple tale evolves into a layered commentary on gender, freedom, and civil disobedience. Inspired by his own daughter, Panahi's film is as funny as it is courageous. Though shot in Iran, it remains banned there to this day.