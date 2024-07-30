Have Manifested This: Sharvari Wagh Kickstarts Shoot for Alia Bhatt Led Alpha with 'Butterflies in Tummy'

Hyderabad: Actor Sharvari Wagh on Tuesday started shoot on her highly-anticipated film Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Kickstarting shoot for the action-packed film, Wagh dropped a picture on her social media handle featuring director Shiv Rawail. The actioner is Yash Raj Films' extension of its spy universe, with female leads this time.

The actor wrote to Instagram: "It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment 💫🧿 super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy… Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!! #YRFSpyUniverse"

The popular 2023 Netflix series The Railway Men marked Shiv Rawail's directorial debut before donning the director's hat for Alpha. The action-packed film, which formerly focused solely on male heroes, now features strong female characters, with Alia and Sharvari coming on board. The Tiger series, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, kicked off YRF's spy universe.

It began with the films Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and it continued with War (2019), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. One of the major hits of 2023 was Tiger 3, along with Pathaan, starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt most recently starred in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is currently awaiting the release of Jigra and the eagerly anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Sharvari most recently starred in Junaid Khan's Maharaj and Munjya.