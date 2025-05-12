Harshvardhan Rane Fires Back At Mawra Hocane For Her 'PR Strategy' Remark: 'Zero Tolerance For Attack On My Nation's Dignity'

Hyderabad: As tensions remain high between India and Pakistan, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane condemned Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane for her comments on social media, saying they were not only disrespectful, but also hateful. The actor hit back at Mawra's post, where she accused Rane of using PR techniques to gain media attention at a sensitive time like this.

Mawra starred next to Rane in 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, and she recently posted a statement targeting him that read: "Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy. While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with? A PR statement to get attention? What a pity".

Harshvardhan Rane Fires Back At Mawra Hocane For Her 'PR Strategy' Remark (Photo: Instagram)

Harshvardhan gave a solid rebuttal to Mawra, saying: "That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts - but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity. An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop, its called WEEDING, the farmer doesn't need a PR team for this act, it’s called common sense".

The actor further mentioned that he merely said anything that would offend the Pakistani actor, and he was well within his rights to decline a project that he does not deem correct to be a part of under certain situations.

He shared, "I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as ‘cowardly’. So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks, I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard".

The online debate between the two actors stemmed after Mawra termed India's retaliatory measure a "coward attack" on social media. She wrote: "Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan.. Innocent civilians have lost their lives.. May Allah protect us all.. may sense prevail.. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo."

Rane addressed this on Instagram, saying: "I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable. I'm okay with losing out on followers on instagram, but won't allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing." While denouncing what he termed "hateful speech," Rane continued, "Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hateful remarks about other country is not."

Things came to a head when Rane said he would quit Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if the previous cast, which includes Mawra, would be repeated. "While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated." In supporting Rane, the film's directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, also confirmed that Hocane will not be a part of the future installments.

Read More