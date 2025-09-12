Harmukh: First-Ever Kashmiri-Kannada Bilingual Film Hits Theatres In Srinagar
Srinagar: In a cinematic first, Kashmir and Karnataka came together on the silver screen Friday with the release of Harmukh, the first full-length feature performed entirely in both Kashmiri and Kannada, without relying on dubbing or post-production voiceovers.
Released at INOX Srinagar, Harmukh marks history not just for its storyline but for the sheer experiment of language, culture, and emotion it brings to cinema. The film, directed by Ashok Kashyap under the banner of 4 Chinars Cinemax, stars veteran South Indian actor TS Nagabharana alongside Kashmiri actor Aayash Aarif. The ensemble also features GM Wani, Dr Seetha Kote, Anju Matoo, Isha Sharma, Sonal Nagendra, and Javeed Gora in key roles.
"This was our dream project," said Aarif, who is both an actor and co-producer. "We wanted to prove that only a quality feature can help regional cinema grow. Shooting in winter, mountains, and forests was not easy, but our team never gave up. Today, seeing it released feels like a dream fulfilled."
For the Kannada actors, the challenge was steep - delivering dialogues in Kashmiri without a safety net. Dr Seetha Kote called the experience "a lifetime memory," admitting she spent entire days in silence rehearsing a single Kashmiri line. "It was not easy, but Aayash and our director supported us so much. The love we received here was real," she said.
Her co-star Sonal Nagendra, who plays a YouTuber fascinated by Kashmir, said the film was a "surreal ride." "We had diction coaches, we learned Kashmiri nuances and culture in detail. Shooting at Zero Point, Naranag, and Dal Lake felt like being in heaven. The people here were warm and welcoming, even when we were freezing on sets," Nagendra said with a smile.
Filmmaker Arshid Dar believes Harmukh could be a turning point for Kashmiri cinema. "For the first time, Kashmiri artists spoke Kannada and Kannada artists spoke Kashmiri. No dubbing. The result is magical. The music too, with Kashmiri folk touches and a Bangalore-based background score, gives the film its unique soul. This can open doors for more professional collaborations and help Kashmiri cinema find its rightful space."
The Kashmiri version of Harmukh was released today, while the Kannada release is slated within the next two months.
