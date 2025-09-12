ETV Bharat / entertainment

Harmukh: First-Ever Kashmiri-Kannada Bilingual Film Hits Theatres In Srinagar

Srinagar: In a cinematic first, Kashmir and Karnataka came together on the silver screen Friday with the release of Harmukh, the first full-length feature performed entirely in both Kashmiri and Kannada, without relying on dubbing or post-production voiceovers.

Released at INOX Srinagar, Harmukh marks history not just for its storyline but for the sheer experiment of language, culture, and emotion it brings to cinema. The film, directed by Ashok Kashyap under the banner of 4 Chinars Cinemax, stars veteran South Indian actor TS Nagabharana alongside Kashmiri actor Aayash Aarif. The ensemble also features GM Wani, Dr Seetha Kote, Anju Matoo, Isha Sharma, Sonal Nagendra, and Javeed Gora in key roles.

Harmukh: First-Ever Kashmiri-Kannada Bilingual Film Hits Theatres In Srinagar (Video: ETV Bharat)

"This was our dream project," said Aarif, who is both an actor and co-producer. "We wanted to prove that only a quality feature can help regional cinema grow. Shooting in winter, mountains, and forests was not easy, but our team never gave up. Today, seeing it released feels like a dream fulfilled."