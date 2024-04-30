Harman Baweja Welcomes Second Child, a Daughter, with Wife Sasha Ramchandani

Hyderabad: Harman Baweja, noted for his recent appearance in Hansal Mehta's Scoop, and wife Sasha Ramchandani were blessed with a baby girl in March. The actor became a parent for the second time. He earlier had a son.

According to a report, the actor-producer, Harman and his wife welcomed a baby girl in March. The couple became parents for the first time in December 2022, when their son was born. The actor has kept his personal life incredibly private and does not like to reveal much about his children to the public.

Following a dismal run in Bollywood, Baweja returned to the spotlight with Hansal Mehta's critically appreciated series Scoop. Harman played the grey role of ACP Shroff in the series, and his performance was widely praised. In a recent interview with a newswire, Hansal revealed that Harman was initially hesitant to accept the position and that he had to 'emotionally blackmail' him into taking it.

His acting career took a turn for the better after appearing in Hansal Mehta's Scoop as JCP Harshavardhan Shroff. Harman's career has evolved significantly since then; not only has he listed his company on the stock market, but he has also collaborated with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on several projects, one of which is an action adventure.

Harman had been a bachelor for a long time before meeting nutritionist and dietician Sasha Ramchandani. The couple kept their relationship very private until their wedding was announced in 2021. The couple got engaged in Chandigarh in an intimate ceremony before marrying on March 21, 2021.